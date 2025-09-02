My mother was an avid reader, and a love of books and reading are two of the many traits she bequeathed to me before her untimely death at the age of forty-four. Not only do I enjoy reading, but I have developed a specific passion for visceral characters and stories, ones which highlight the peculiar nature of life’s struggles. Death, or the specter of death, often brings with it strong feelings of defeat, the sensation of losing a battle to superior forces, fighting against circumstances beyond our control. I am of the opinion that it is only when mankind is thrust into these types of situations that our true colors are exposed. Character can only be determined under duress, and as such, I guess stories of duress have become a staple in my list of favorites.

Any reader of The Old Man and the Sea will find themselves diving deeply into these kinds of themes, as they are central to the story and the plight of the protagonist. The Old Man and the Sea reminds us that every victory is only temporary, that mankind’s fate, no matter how hard we struggle, is utterly tied to death and suffering.

The Old Man and the Sea was published on September 1, 1952, appearing in its entirety as a special edition of Life magazine. The issue was a resounding success, selling 5.3 million copies after only two weeks, reinvigorating the literary career of Ernest Hemingway. Always a man of tremendous pride and ego, Hemingway had watched his star begin to fade during the late 1940’s as he spent more time drinking, socializing and roaming, than doing the heavy lifting required to maintain his status as a serious man of letters. His last book, Across the River and Into the Trees, had not sold well and was generally panned by critics on both sides of the Atlantic.

And then came his fishing story. Told in the form of a novella, a piece of literature falling in length between the short story and novel, a novella has no chapters or parts. The Old Man and the Sea is roughly 27,000 words in length, the perfect size story for a man like Hemingway who was known in his lifetime (and still today) as one of the best writers of short fiction to ever live. Two of his short stories, “The Snows of Kilimanjaro” and “The Short Happy Life of Francis Macomber” are absolute classics and should be required reading by anyone who considers him or herself a champion of American fiction. If asked to suggest three works by which to judge the talent of Ernest Hemingway, these are the three I would choose.

Two original first editions signed by the author. The one on the right is listed for sale at $19,500

Easily read in a couple of days by someone with even the smallest attention span, The Old Man and the Sea is the story of an aging Cuban fisherman, poor in material wealth but rich in spirit. The fisherman’s name is Santiago, and he has gone eighty-four days without catching a fish, and by “fish” the narrator means “marlin,” a large sportfish prized in the Caribbean. On day eighty-five Santiago takes to the green waters off Cuba to try his luck once again, hooking the largest marlin of his life. It is only then that the battle really begins because Santiago is fishing from a small skiff using only hand lines, fishing the same way his ancestors had fished years before.

The reader is led to believe that the magnificent fish is a “Grander,” which is a fishing term for a billfish reaching 1,000 pounds or more. The huge fish takes every ounce of physical energy that Santiago has to offer, dragging the old man and the skiff all around the gulf stream as the old fisherman tires quickly. Not expecting this kind of battle, Santiago has brought no food and only a small bottle of water for the trip. For three days nights the pair do battle, with the challenge becoming as philosophical and mental as it is physical. The Old Man and the Sea becomes an allegory for all man’s earthly challenges, especially when battling forces larger and more powerful than ourselves. The kind of fight that once joined is hard to walk away from.

Writing in the New York Times one week prior to publication, Orville Prescott said this:

“The excitement and tension of the old man’s adventure, the magnificence of the great marlin and the beauty of days and nights alone on the Gulf Stream are all well conveyed in The Old Man and the Sea. Mr. Hemingway has always excelled in describing physical adventure and the emotional atmosphere of it. And many of his stories have glorified courage in the face of danger. This one does as well, for the old man is the very embodiment of dogged courage. The Old Man and the Sea is a short novel, only 27,000 words, but it is much simpler and enormously better than Mr. Hemingway’s last book, Across the River and Into the Trees. No phony glamour girls and no bullying braggarts sentimentalized almost to parody distort its honest and elemental theme. No outbursts of spite or false theatricalism impede the smooth rush of its narrative. Within the sharp restrictions imposed by the very nature of his story, Mr. Hemingway has written with sure skill. Here is the master technician once more at the top of his form, doing superbly what he can do better than anyone else.”

Hemingway had initially planned to use Santiago's story, which became The Old Man and the Sea, as part of a larger work, which he referred to as "The Sea Book." Many aspects of this work were compiled together to form the posthumously published Islands in the Stream. The idea for the finished product began to crystalize during a visit to Cuba by Hemingway’s editor Maxwell Perkins. He convinced Hemingway to develop the story of the simple fisherman further, but it would take several years before the story would be completed. Maxwell Perkins passed away in 1947, but upon publication in book form during 1952 Hemingway dedicated the novella to Perkins.

Gregorio Fuentes later in life.

L-R, Unidentified man, Gregorio Fuentes, and Ernest Hemingway

General biographical consensus holds that the model for Santiago in The Old Man and the Sea was, at least in part, the Cuban fisherman Gregorio Fuentes. Fuentes was born during 1897 on a spit of land called Lanzarote, a part of the Canary Islands. Fuentes migrated to Cuba when he was six years old and met Hemingway there in 1928. In the 1930s, Hemingway hired him to look after his boat. During Hemingway's Cuban years a strong friendship formed between Hemingway and Fuentes. For almost thirty years, Fuentes served as the captain of Hemingway’s boat the Pilar, including a period of time when Hemingway did not live in Cuba.

The Old Man and the Sea became the last major work of fiction written by Ernest Hemingway, and one of his most famous works. In 1953, The Old Man and the Sea was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, and the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1954.

