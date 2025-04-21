Retreat - the act of moving back or withdrawing

Thoughts, ramblings, and reflections.

Lately, I decided to make a retreat from my Life, to step back momentarily from all the movement and activity of writing to gain a better perspective of who I am, what I have become, and where I want to go moving forward. I’m sure that everyone reading these words has felt the changing winds of fate come upon them at different times. Sometimes they appear suddenly, at other times they creep upon us like a cat moving through the grass. Lately, I’ve experienced both. My life, thankfully, has been pleasantly disrupted in a variety of ways.

For some time now I have felt my innermost self being drawn in the direction of Recovery, not in the social capacity for which I still believe so important, but in a professional capacity where my influence can become even stronger. After fifty-one months of continuous sobriety (a miracle if ever there was one performed on this Earth) I felt drawn towards a “Leap of Faith,” and took a professional position with a non-profit organization called PEIR. A happy little acronym meaning People Engaged In Recovery. This organization does great work in the surrounding communities where I live and I am proud to be a part of their team.

I have little doubt that I will spend a good portion of my remaining time on earth dedicated to helping people better their lives by becoming sober and self-sufficient. While not the most lucrative pathway forward, there are some things in life that cannot be equated to silver and gold. My emotional and physical sobriety are wonderful examples and I cherish them as such. Years ago, as a man of some means, I could not stay sober. Today, as a man of few, I seem to have found the formula. How strange is that? When it was easy I wasn’t ready. Easy isn’t always best.

So changing gears a bit, just as I was experiencing all these new feelings and ideas one of our great new American poets emerged with a new book of poem that knocked my socks off. Joseph Massey (no relation) writes and lives in upstate New York, and his new book America Is The Poem has just gone live. Lately featured in quite a few media outlets (Fox News just the other day) the book is really gaining traction. Initial sales are brisk, which is wonderful. Joseph, like myself and many other content creators, publishes through his own imprint called Exile Press. So wonderful to see authors taking charge of their careers and their work, void of corporate gatekeepers. You can find his book online, and you can find him posting on Substack almost daily. Hit him up and say hello, and order a copy of his book.

When my copy of America Is The Poem arrived via UPS the other day I could not wait to dig into his thoughts and feelings. Just wonderful stuff!! Here is a sample, a poem called “Retreat” that is quite fitting for my mood lately. His presentation of the words is different than what appears below, but the sentiment is not lost. This poem was the impetus for my morning post.

“This spring, poetry slipped from thought. I kept quiet as color rose from winter muck. I let the mind rove hollow, undone in sunlight, unencumbered by the need to name.”

I believe these short thirty words describe the bliss of spring so perfectly, the awe that only nature brings to the soul. A feeling that lets us know all is well, no matter what the criers of doom have to say.

So, the time has come to finish the novel I have been working on since last fall, to lend a helping hand to someone in need, and continue to keep up with all the Substack friends that I hope to meet in person one day! If you feel yourself moving towards a “retreat,” there is no reason for concern. The mind and soul have seasons as well, periods of transition where it is better to remain silent in wonder than to try and mouth a solution to the wrong question. Find what it is you are truly seeking, the pathway forward will certainly be revealed. I know that from years of experience.

Ex Animo means “from the heart” my friends. Have a wonderful day!

View My Website