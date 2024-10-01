The different shades of Green represent dry land during the last Ice Age

With all the talk about “climate change” these days, I thought it might be satisfying to remember that this phenomenon has occurred several times in the Earth’s history, and long before humans were spewing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere with their noisy little automobiles.

The last great change in climate happened approximately 15,000 years-ago, although scientists have no firm explanation. Theories abound, everything from a large asteroid striking the earth and pushing tons of dust into the atmosphere, to a small shift in the earth’s axis. Whatever the reasons, our planet has experienced temperature fluctuations many times.

During the Mesolithic period, approximately 12,000 years ago, thick glaciers covered a good part of our planet. The result of all this fresh water being trapped in ice sheets was a huge expansion of land masses that allowed coastlines to extend well beyond their current boundaries. For example, the Gulf of Mexico now lies approximately 80 miles south of where I live, but during the Mesolithic period scientist estimate that dry land protruded almost fifty miles further. Current technologies that allow for the laser mapping of the ocean floor confirm this to be fact.

One of the most interesting changes in geography occurred between the British Isles and mainland Europe, where a landmass now called Doggerland existed. Made up of marshy plateaus, swamps, wooded valleys and hills, this land was inhabited by early humans as well as a variety of animals. When the ice began to melt some 10,000 years ago, sea levels began to rise as well and vast areas of low-lying land were inundated with water.

The skull of a Wooly Mammoth being brought up by researchers from the bottom of the North Sea

Doggerland, an expansive region that stretched from present-day Scotland to the Netherlands, succumbed to the encroaching waters, and like a mythical Atlantis was reduced to history. But unlike Atlantis, Doggerland has given up her secrets. Evidence of habitation by humans can be found embedded in the seafloor, where modern fishermen with large nets often dredge up ancient bones and tools that date to about 9,000 years ago. Over the years North Sea fishermen have found hand-made bone artifacts, textile fragments, paddles, dug-out canoes, fish traps, extensive human remains, and a woolly mammoth skull.

While rising sea levels played a significant role in Doggerland's submersion, a catastrophic event known as the Storegga Slide further altered its fate. A massive undersea landslide off the coast of Norway triggered a tsunami that inundated the low-lying plains, accelerating the demise of Doggerland, which had served as a crucial land bridge for early human populations, facilitating the movement of people and wildlife between Britain and the continent. This connectivity influenced the dispersal of cultures and the exchange of resources, shaping the prehistoric tapestry of Europe.