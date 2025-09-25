To say that a “Bad Boy” image can strike box office gold in Hollywood is a massive understatement. A-List Hollywood actors have always benefited from being seen as naughty, think Dennis Hopper, Steven McQueen, and a smiling Burt Reynolds sprawled on that bear skin rug in his birthday suit. More recently Sean Pean, Charlie Sheen, and Johnny Depp have kept those fires burning. Broken hearted women left to mourn, run-ins with the law, fighting with directors, and of course the ever-present alcohol and drugs, have always made great headlines while selling movie tickets.

But one actor, a cultural icon no less, managed to keep his wild ways largely under wraps, somehow even becoming a likable, fatherly character that never created much controversy. After leaving his wife of fifteen years, the woman that may have done as much for his career as anyone, he was never tagged as that ego-centric leading man that so often rears its ugly head. He’s that favorite uncle, the one you can’t wait to see at the family reunion. The man I’m referring to is Harrison Ford, and his story is Hollywood crazy, and it’s a tale you probably haven’t heard.

Born in Chicago in 1945, Harrison Ford’s father, Christopher, was an advertising executive while his mother Dorothy was an actress who found success working in dramatic radio. He met his future wife Mary Marquardt while attending college at Ripon University in Wisconsin. Ripon is a small liberal arts school, with a large emphasis on liberal (when asked once within what religion he was raised, Ford answered Democrat). Ripon catered to Ford’s desire to become an actor. Never much of a student, Harrison Ford was expelled from Ripon less than a year before graduation for plagiarism. Ho hum, not a setback, just an opportunity in disguise. Consistent with his attitude at the time, he never tried to return, heading instead for Williams Bay, Wisconsin, to join the Belfry Players, a professional acting troupe. Their spring and summer seasons during 1964 would prove to be Harrison Ford’s first paid acting experience.

Harrison Ford and his first wife Mary Marquardt

After the summer of 1964 he and Mary got hitched and headed for Los Angeles, heads full of dreams, looking to make their mark on the world. Likable and good looking, Harrison was signed to a contract with Columbia Pictures almost immediately, part of their “New Talent” program. In reality, these arrangements were a dime-a-dozen and did not pay well, about $150 per week on average. Soon enough, with a wife and a child to support, Harrison had to look for other ways to make money. The two he settled upon both benefited from his connections in the entertainment industry, which in those days was young and very dynamic. First, he became a carpenter, learning the trade at his wife’s suggestion. She kept hearing people asking if anyone knew a carpenter, so she went to the L.A. public library and checked out several books on the craft. Harrison took to the trade like a fish to water. Some of Harrison Ford’s clients became some of the most well-known figures in the film and music industry.

His second gig was born out of a personal habit, the smoking of fine marijuana. To say Harrison like to burn one is like saying Dean Martin liked a stiff drink. Ford was known around Los Angeles as the man with the weed, often smoking first thing in the morning. “Wake and bake” was his motto. Michelle Phillips, the natural American beauty and singer for the Mamas and the Papas said this of the Harris Ford she knew back in the day.

Harrison Ford (R) in his carpenter days.

“I didn’t even know Harrison was an actor. I remember getting dragged to see Star Wars by my stepbrother. He had done some of the animation for the movie and was really excited. I was sitting there, taking in the show when suddenly there’s Harrison on the screen playing Han Solo. I gasped and said, “There’s my pot dealer!’”

Selling high-grade marijuana endeared Ford to Jim Morrison and the rest of The Doors during their early years. Ford got to know them so well he served as a cameraman during parts of their 1968 tour. Afterward he told friends he had to split that gig or lose his mind. While Harrison Ford liked to party, he found that Jim Morrison was from another planet.

In truth, none of this was all that strange for the people living in Los Angeles during the late 1960’s and early 1970’s. This was a time when Hollywood was going through great change. The studio system had collapsed, and television was the new force in entertainment. People that had come to town from all parts of the world were suddenly rich and famous. Laurel Canyon was ground zero for hip.

Harrison Ford was working steady, but all his parts were small, and all were on television. Roles in Gunsmoke, Ironside, The Virginian, The F.B.I., and Love, American Style paid the bills, but they weren’t fulfilling his dreams. He did land a small role in the 1967 western A Time for Killing, which starred George Hamilton, but nothing significant. Harrison Ford wanted to be involved with real directors in a real movie-making culture. Harrison Ford wanted to make history.

During the course of his small appearances in television and film, Ford became friends with Fred Roos, Casting Director for Universal Studios. The likable Roos then introduces Ford to an unknown director and writer, a recent graduate of the USC film school named George Lucas. The two movie buffs hit it off right away, and it was through their friendship, and the influence of Fred Roos, that Harrison Ford landed his first real movie role, the part of Bob Falfa in American Graffiti.

While Lucas may have liked Harrison Ford, he soon found out that Ford was a lot to handle. If the making of American Graffiti was a party, then Harrison Ford was the host. The cast was thrown out of their first motel after three days for “loud and obnoxious behavior,” and eventually landed at a local Holiday Inn, where Ford was eventually thrown out for climbing the Holiday Inn sign in a drunken blur. Before that happened, Ron Howard, only eighteen at the time, made the mistake of driving his new car to the shoot, parking it on the Holiday Inn lot to hang with the cast. (Already a child star, Howard had arranged for other accommodations elsewhere.) That was the best move Ronnie Howard ever made, while the worst move was parking his car where Harrison Ford could see it.

Almost immediately the new sports car became a beer bottle target for Ford and his co-star Paul Le Mat. They claimed they weren’t actually trying to hit the car, but it sure seemed that way to Howard who later complained to Lucas that “those two guys are crazy!” When Howard runs down to move the car to safety, Ford continues hurling bottles while screaming, “dance Opie, dance,” laughing like a madman. After being tossed out for climbing the Holiday Inn sign, Ford slept in his car while sneaking back in the motel to shower, continuing to haunt the place with his presence.

George Lucas has said what he remembers most about Ford during the American Graffiti shoot was his refusal to cut his hair for the movie, no matter the era in question called for men with short hair. The two men compromised, which is why Harrison Ford wears that goofy hat throughout the entire film. Lucas once said of Harrison’s time on the set. “All he wanted to door was drink beer and hang out. I’ve never seen a less serious actor, but there is something about Harrison that is just magnetic. You can’t take your eyes of him.”

The saving grace for the entire adventure was that American Graffiti grossed $55 million on a $1million budget. It was a smash hit and made stars out of a huge crop of new actors like Cindy Williams, Richard Dreyfuss, Mackenzie Phillips, Bo Hopkins, and local radio D.J. known all around southern California as “Wolfman” Jack.

American Graffiti changed everything, besides Easy Rider, it was the movie that launched the entire “New Hollywood” movement, putting directors like Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Brian De Palma, and Martin Scorsese on the map. But for Harrison Ford, nothing much changed. He was offered a great many small parts, but nothing substantial. So, what does Harrison Ford do? He goes back to his tool belt and begins his role as a carpenter. Harrison Ford was a man of principle, and he wasn’t going to compromise. He wanted to be a star.

After the success of American Graffiti, Lucas and Coppola moved their movie production company, American Zoetrope, to a larger building. Harrison Ford was enlisted to do some of the work, Lucas trying his best to keep his friend busy. It was well known that Lucas was having trouble finding the right person to play Han Solo, one of the leads in his new movie Star Wars, and while he was banging away with his hammer Harrison Ford watched a Who’s Who of Hollywood A-Listers walk through the American Zoetrope studio trying to land the role. Christopher Walken, Burt Reynolds, Kurt Russell, and a host of others had auditioned, but none of them had “the magic.” At least that is what Lucas told his friend Francis Coppola. He needed to find someone with “the magic.”

Ford convinced Lucas to let him read for the part, and Harrison Ford gave it his best shot. A few days later he was asked to read again. George Lucas couldn’t believe it himself, but inside this hooligan that had caused nothing but trouble while shooting American Graffiti, he saw “the magic” come to life. Harrison Ford owned the role of Han Solo, and this Hollywood grinder became an overnight movie star! Along the way he had an affair with Carrie Fisher, Princess Leia, who said she had never met a man like Harrison, and this coming from a lady who was true Hollywood royalty. Fisher was the daughter of Bobby Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, who grew up in the fast lane of Hollywood. She started smoking weed at thirteen and said the stuff Harrison brought to the set was “mind blowing.” She knew he was a married man fifteen years her senior, knew that their affair would never lead to anything substantial, but she just could not help herself.

All this secret romance only makes that classic Harris Ford line from The Empire Strikes Back all that more incredible. Remember the scene when Princess Leia (Fisher) tells Han Solo (Harrison) “I love you” and he answers back so calmly, “I know.” That line was improvised by Harrison without Fisher’s knowledge. He was supposed to say, “I love you too.”

The look on Carrie Fisher’s face, that shock, well it’s real. Until her dying day Carrie Fisher said that if there was one way to sum up Harrison Ford it was that small bit of dialogue.

Now, that’s what legends are all about.

