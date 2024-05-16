Happy Birthday to the Nickel!
May 16, 1866
Congress authorizes the creation of a new American coin, a five-cent piece composed of copper and “not exceeding twenty-five per centum nickel.” In other words, they created the “Nickel” — which celebrates its 158th birthday on this date.
The idea made plenty of sense in a world where currency was almost twenty-five times more valuable than today, excep…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ex Animo to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.