Nelle Harper Lee seated in the balcony of the Monroeville, Alabama courtroom that was the inspiration for the courtroom in To Kill a Mockingbird.

April 28, 1926

Nelle Harper Lee, author of To Kill a Mockingbird, was born on this date in the small Alabama town of Monroeville, which is approximately eighty miles north of Mobile “as the crow flies.” While known to the world as Harper, the Pulitzer Prize winning author went by Nelle her entire life. The name was a play on Ellen, only spelled backwards. Ellen was the name of Lee’s maternal grandmother.

Still small today, Monroeville was represented by just under six thousand residents in the 2020 census, but during Lee’s adolescents during the late 1940’s and early 1950’s, it was home to under two thousand. An agricultural town, Monroeville was located just outside of Alabama’s Black Belt area, a section of remarkably rich soil that also attracted huge numbers of slaves to work the land.

Author Mark Childress, nationally acclaimed educator Marva Collins, and Pulitzer Prize winning columnist Cynthia Tucker were all born in Monroeville. William Travis, the commander of the Alamo, practiced law in Monroeville for several years before heading west, and legendary singer-songwriter Hank Williams was a regular sight around town playing his own brand of country music.

A rare photograph of Lee and Capote during early 1960’s

Of course, when talking about famous people visiting Monroeville we can’t forget about Truman Capote, Lee’s childhood friend who was born in New Orleans but spent large parts of his early summers staying with the Faulk family, relatives on his mother’s side. The Lee house was next door to the Faulk House, and while sadly nothing remains of it today except a historical marker honoring the writer, his ties with Lee were legendary.

Lee and Capote met as kindergartners and kindled a friendship that lasted well into adulthood. They shared a passion for writing and even shared the tools of the trade: a beat-up Underwood typewriter Lee's father had given her and a water-damaged Webster's dictionary that Capote took everywhere. In 1960, when Lee was an unpublished, aspiring writer, she accompanied Capote to Kansas to help with research for his book In Cold Blood — a journey recounted in the Oscar-winning 2005 film, Capote starring Phillip Seymour Hoffman. The book details the quadruple murders of a Kansas family called the Clutters, that were perpetrated by Richard Hickock and Perry Smith. The pair were arrested six weeks after the murders and eventually executed. Capote spent six years writing the book.

It was during this journey that their relationship began to unravel. Some say it was because Lee disapproved of Capote's desire to put his career ahead of two men who were about to be executed, and others say that resentment brewed inside Capote after Lee won the coveted Pulitzer for Mockingbird. Possibly, it was the different paths the two friends took after finding fame — Lee seeking privacy and solitude and Capote craving the spotlight. Whatever the reason, at the time of Capote's death in 1984, Lee publicly stated she hadn't spoken to him in years.

Gregory Peck in To Kill a Mockingbird.

What is known for certain, is that Lee’ book To Kill a Mockingbird, and the movie that followed, were nothing short of spectacular. Gregory Peck’s character, the attorney Atticus Finch, was based loosely on Lee’s father. Amasa Coleman Lee was a well-respected southern attorney who had defended two black men accused of killing a white storekeeper in 1919. Mr. Lee was 46 when his daughter was born, and it seems that Nelle Lee spent her entire life admiring her father. Besides being an attorney, Mr. Lee was the publisher of the Monroeville newspaper and was a pillar of the community. Although much more a proponent of racial segregation than his movie counterpart Atticus Finch, it does seem that Mr. Lee modified his views in later years.

Modern view of courtroom in Monroeville, Alabama. It was this space that was re-created in Hollywood for the movie To Kill a Mockingbird.

One interesting facet of old Monroeville still remaining today after all these years is the 1903 courthouse standing in the center of the town’s square. A Hollywood set crew traveled all the way from California to measure the courtroom in that building, constructing an exact replica for the movie set used in To Kill a Mockingbird. You can travel to Monroeville today and experience the feeling of being a part of the movie by standing in that courtroom, even climbing up to the balcony to look down on the judge’s bench and the witness box.

After seeing the courthouse, you can travel a short distance to the city cemetery and see the final resting place of Nelle Harper Lee and the rest of her family. Ms. Lee passed away in February of 2016, but is still the town’s most famous resident.

View My Website