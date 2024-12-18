December 18, 1963

Born on this date in Shawnee, Oklahoma, was American actor and film producer William Bradley Pitt. The oldest of three children, Pitt’s father owned a small, regional trucking company during Brad’s youth, while his mother was a high school counselor. After taking a job with a regional trucking company, Pitt’s father relocated the family to Springfield, Missouri, just about the time Pitt started elementary school.

At the encouragement of his mother, who had a friend with connections to daytime television, Pitt began acting almost immediately. His first uncredited role was a spot on the soap Another World in 1964, just after turning one! He played the character of Randy on Dallas and would go on to make guest appearances in Friends, King of the Hill, Growing Pains, and 21 Jump Street. After high school, Pitt enrolled at the University of Missouri to study Journalism and Advertising but left two credits short of graduation to move to Los Angeles.

While struggling to establish himself in L.A. Pitt took acting lessons from Roy London and his film career began in 1987 with uncredited roles in the films No Way Out, No Man’s Land, and Less Than Zero. His first big break was playing the cowboy hitchhiker in the Ridley Scott film Thelma & Louise (1991). His first leading roles were A River Runs Through It (1992), Legends of the Fall (1994), and Interview with a Vampire (1994).

The recipient of various accolades, Brad Pitt is, in my opinion, the best actor of his generation. His roles are so varied and eclectic that they leave you scratching your head. Just watch Legends of Fall and then watch Snatch. Or try on Burn After Reading with a dose of Troy (which is way down on my list of favorites but you get the point). Not many actors can pull off the subtle beauty of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and stand tall with A-list actors like he did in Ocean’s Eleven.

In all, Brad Pitt has received so many accolades that they would be exhausting to list but these stand out - two Academy Awards, a British Academy Film Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award.