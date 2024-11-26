November 26, 1895

Today is the birthday of William Griffith Wilson, co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous. Known in AA circles as “Bill W.”, it is Wilson who is rightfully credited with the creation of the 12-Step recovery model. He also wrote the text for the book Alcoholics Anonymous, from which the sobriety movement he helped to found takes its name.

Because problem drinking ran in his family, Wilson did not take a drink of alcohol until the age of twenty-two, while serving as a 2nd Lieutenant in the military. During a social function in New Bedford, Massachusetts, he consumed a beer and a couple of cocktails, something that was a life-changing moment of the highest order. Wilson thought he had found the “elixir of life,” something that could take away some of the shyness and uncertainty that plagued his early years. What really began was a pattern of heavy drinking that eventually led to chronic alcoholism.

While he did enjoy a successful career on Wall Street for a time, Wilson was wiped out by the stock market crash of 1929 and the Great Depression that followed. His life turned very dark, as he descended deeper and deeper into depression and alcoholism. If it had not been for the care of his loving wife Lois, he most certainly would have been destitute and homeless.

Instead, he was frequently admitted to Townes Hospital in New York City, where he came under the care of Dr. William Silkworth, who was working with alcoholics and coming to his own conclusions regarding the malady that plagued so many. No seeing much chance for Wilson, Dr. Silkworth confided to Lois that the situation seemed “hopeless”. Remarkably, it was during his last stay at Townes in 1934 that Bill had a “spiritual experience” that changed his life, and the lives of millions of other.

Bill Wilson passed away in 1971 and during his lifetime was named by Time and Life magazines as one of the most influential men of the 20th century. The home he shared with Lois is called “Stepping Stones” and is located in New Bedford, New York, where it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.