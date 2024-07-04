By blood or marriage every person alive can be tied to some act or ideal that does not represent their personal principles. This fact is indisputable.
On our country's 248th birthday, may all Americans recognize that times change, that the greatness of our country lies in her people, not her past. Let's celebrate those things that we have in common, putting away our differences and divisions.
Ex Animo is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Amen! God Bless America 🇺🇸