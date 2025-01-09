January 9, 1967

David John Matthews - the leader, founder, and frontman for the Dave Matthews Band - was born on this date in Johannesburg, South Africa. The third of four children, his father John was a research physicist for IBM, and his mother Val was a homemaker. At the age of two the Matthews family moved to Yorktown Heights, New York, after his father received a promotion.

In 1974, the Matthews family moved once again, this time to Cambridge, England, but soon after their arrival John Matthews was diagnosed with lung cancer. Returning to New York for treatment, the prognosis was not good, and within a year Dave Matthews’ loving father had passed away. The ensuing years would be difficult for the ten-year-old Dave and his three siblings, money was tight, and the specter of death came to occupy a large part of young Dave’s thinking.

To enlist family support with her children, the Matthews clan moved back to Johannesburg during 1978, with Dave spending his formative years there and graduating from high school. Always adventurous, Matthews decided almost immediately to move back to New York City after his graduation, partly to avoid conscription into the South African military, but also because he secured a job working for IBM through an old friend of his father. Finding the States to be everything he wanted it to be, Dave convinced his mother to return the following year. Val Mathews moved to Charlottesville, VA, a place where the family had lived briefly prior to Dave’s birth.

Dave joined his mother in Charlottesville and that is where the future sensation first became immersed in music. While Matthews had begun playing the guitar at age nine, it would be in Charlottesville where he would first perform publicly and begin writing songs. In 1991, he assembled a group of local musicians and started the Dave Matthews Band. The band found success right out of the gate with 1994’s Under the Table and Dreaming.

Dave Matthews and his wife Jennifer.

Along with a major label album and the beginnings of a major following, 1994 would produce another heartbreaking tragedy for Matthews as his sister Anne, who had married and remained behind in Johannesburg, was murdered by her husband. To add another layer of sorry, the man later killed himself. As you can imagine, the incident took a heavy toll on the family and Matthews said in a 2007 CBS This Morning segment that he was “still trying to deal with the death of my sister all these years later.” It is speculated that the songs “Shotgun”, “Hello Again”, and “Stone” were written about Anne, although Matthews, to my knowledge, has never confirmed this idea.

Dave Matthews spends most of his time in Seattle these days, although he and his wife Jennifer (a naturopathic physician) also maintain a residence in Charlottesville. They have three children together, and for all the fame he seems proudest of his relatively normal family life. Not cut from the typical, angst-ridden, rock star, junkie mold, Dave Matthews says his singing is better these days, but he is just as content to sit around at home. A solid family guy that cherishes life for all that it brings.

Through success and tragedy, the one thing Dave Matthews could rely on was his music. During the period from 2000 to 2010, the Dave Matthews Band sold more tickets and earned more money than any other act in North America. The band's 2012 album Away from the World made them the only group to have six consecutive studio albums debut at number one on the Billboard charts. This streak was extended to seven consecutive number one albums with the 2018 release of Come Tomorrow.

