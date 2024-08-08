Hank Williams, Jr. circa 1975 with his tour bus.

It was forty-nine-years-ago today that one of the most incredible stories in the history of entertainment tragically began. Feeling the need to get off the road and clear his mind, singer Hank Williams, Jr. headed for Montana. While visiting his old friend Dick Willey, the pair decided to take a hiking trip into the Bitterroot Mountains, specifically through a section called Ajax that divide Idaho and Montana. Their plan was to summit Ajax Peak, and bask in the majestic view of the mountain range, and the magnificent view of Ajax Lake down below.

The peak of Ajax Mountain with Ajax Lake in the foreground.

It was a trip that Willey and Williams had made before, but on this fateful day they encountered a snow field about one thousand feet below the summit. While attempting to cross through the snow and ice, the ground gave way, causing Hank to fall of some 450 feet down the face of the mountain. While falling he struck a boulder face first, producing a horrific skull fracture, but somehow the blow protected his brain and saved his life. His nose, teeth and jaw were broken to pieces, one eye was protruding from the socket, and his skull was cracked.

Willey was able to find a park ranger who radioed for help, and Hank was eventually rescued by helicopter, flown to the Missoula Community Hospital for seven hours of surgery just to be stabilized. Recounting the aftermath in an interview with Billboard Magazine Hank said, “There were only two people I saw when I woke up in the hospital bed, and that was Johnny and June Cash. June put a cross on me and told me it was all going to be OK.”

After spending over two years recovering from various surgeries, the singer whose legendary father nicknamed him “Bocephus” hit the road again, eventually selling over 70 million albums worldwide and winning the CMA Entertainer of the Year Award five times.