October 25, 1978

The movie Halloween, directed, written, and scored by the soon-to-be famous John Carpenter, hits the big screen forty-six-years-ago today. For you younger readers, it is truly difficult to understand how groundbreaking this film was, and the blitzkrieg of publicity it generated.

I was twelve when a group of friends and I snuck in to see the movie, purchasing a ticket to see Benji or some other film rated G, then cruising next door to find seats for Halloween. These were simpler times, even buying cigarettes was easy when I was a kid. The movie was a cultural icon by Christmas, and I remember feeling like a superhero when telling the older kids at school I had seen it.

And what a movie it was, pure genius, and the facts behind its creation are almost as amazing as the film. So first, let’s get down to basics.

Halloween began as a tribute to Psycho, the 1960 film by Alfred Hitchcock that truly began the “shock” genre of horror films. Most people do not even realize that Psycho is based on Robert Bloch’s 1959 novel of the same name, because the movie version of Psycho was beyond compare.

Some interesting nods to Hitchcock’s masterpiece begin with the lead role, which is played by a then unknown Jamie Lee Curtis. It was her mother, Janet Leigh, that played the lead in Psycho. The doctor trying to find Michael Myers in Halloween is played by Sam Pleasence and his character’s name is Sam Loomis. Janet Leigh played Marion Crane in Psycho, and her boyfriend’s character was Sam Loomis.

John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis shooting an early scene from Halloween.

Made for a mere $300,000, Halloween grossed over $65 million at the box office, 216 times what is cost to make. Let that sink in a moment. Not only was it one of the most successful independent films ever made, it made horror mainstream and turned Hollywood on its ear.

As a matter of fact, the budget constraints are what led directly to some of the movie’s most memorable nuances.

Production designer Tommy Lee Wallace had to use whatever he could find for character outfits, and the film has absolutely no special effects. The Michael Myers mask that became so well known was a Captain Kirk mask that was bought at a local costume shop for $1.98. Wallace then widened the eye holes, removed the eyebrows and sideburns, and painted the mask a bluish white. Finally, he sprayed the hair down tight with hairspray. Nick Castle played the character of Michael Myers and was such a prankster that Jamie Lee Curtis said she never had any fear concerning the movie until she saw the finished product.

Nick Castle and his famous mask.

The working title for the movie was “The Babysitter Murders” which is hard to imagine, and the film was shot in Southern California during May of 1978.

Most striking of all is the film’s score, which because of financial restraints was done by Carpenter with the assistance of friend and sound engineer Dan Wyman. The “music” the pair created is now so recognizable it has become ingrained within popular culture. While admitting the sound was inspired by William Friedkin's The Exorcist soundtrack, every note is completely original. Carpenter and Wyman completed the entire score in three days.

In the ultimate proof of how the film stands in the world of movies, in 2006 it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

When asked about this honor in light of how the film was made, the tight budget and the short time it took to create, John Carpenter said, “I was twenty-nine and just wanted to make movies. All I wanted was creative control, just a chance to make a movie my way. We were all just kids working on a project that we were passionate about. I could never have imagined how this movie turned out. Never.”