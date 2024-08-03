Nearly three years behind schedule and more than $100 million over budget, the Louisiana Superdome opened on Aug. 3, 1975, in New Orleans. Approximately 45,000 people showed up for a massive open house that included concerts by the Allman Brothers Band and Marshall Tucker. The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus wowed audiences with their amazing performers and animals, and to top it off daredevil Philippe Petit walked a 700-foot cable that was placed 200 feet above the stadium's concrete floor, without a safety net.

Local businessman David Dixon (who later founded the United States Football League during the 1990’s) gets credit for the idea of the Superdome. While attempting to convince the NFL to award a franchise to New Orleans he hosted several exhibition football games at Tulane Stadium, which is located about one mile west of downtown. Typical New Orleans weather, late-summer thunderstorms, interrupted those games and Dixon was told by NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle that a domed stadium would be needed for the NFL to expand into New Orleans. Undeterred, Dixon got to work, winning the support of Louisiana governor John McKeithen. After Dixon and McKeithen toured the Astrodome in Houston, Texas, the pair held a quick press conference where McKeithen was quoted as saying, “I want one of these, only bigger." Bonds were passed for construction of the Superdome on November 8, 1966, seven days after commissioner Pete Rozelle awarded New Orleans the 25th professional football franchise.

Plans to build the Superdome were drawn up in 1967 by the architectural firm of Curtis and Davis, a group based in New Orleans, and known for having a modernist flair while designing commercial structures. The construction firm of Blount International out of Montgomery, Alabama, was chosen to carry out construction. The steel frame of the Superdome covers a 13-acre expanse, and the 273-foot dome is made of a lamellar multi-ringed frame with a diameter of 680 feet, making it the largest fixed domed structure in the world.