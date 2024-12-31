Today is the last day of 2024, and as I say goodbye another year my mind swirls with the highs and lows of the past twelve months. For all of you that have supported my writing during the past year I offer a sincere, heartfelt thanks.

The effort expended (yes, writing is often hard work) will most likely always exceed the return, but it keeps the fires in my soul alive and I can’t imagine a day without putting down my thoughts on a page. The acknowledgment that someone caught a spark from my efforts is the best feeling in the world. It is, and always will be, the light at the end of the tunnel.

In closing I would like to offer some wisdom by the great Marcus Aurelius. The Warrior, Statesman and Stoic Philosopher said, “If ever is found anything better in life than courage, discipline, justice, and wisdom—the four virtues—that it must be an extraordinary thing indeed.”

I believe that “friendship” should be added to the list, and all of you I consider friends. Reach out and say hello sometime, I’m easy to find.

Godspeed to everyone in 2025! The world awaits….