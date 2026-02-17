The story of how Matt Damon and Ben Affleck became Hollywood icons is insane, in fact, it is completely worthy of its own screenplay.

Growing up just blocks apart in Cambridge Massachusetts (a tiny, highly sophisticated suburb of Boston), they were introduced at an early age by their mothers. School teacher Chris Affleck-Boldt and Lesley University professor Nancy Carisson Paige had known one another professionally for years before deciding to arrange a playdate for their sons. It took place at the Affleck-Boldt home, no one having a clue the meeting would become the most important life-changing event in everyone’s life. No exaggeration.

Here’s how Ben Affleck described their meeting in 2023.

“I was 8, and Matt was 10. He was a big kid, played baseball and was really cool. He had a bowl cut – those little feathered ones that we all wanted, and of course, you know, he was nice to me and that was cool. We were both interested in the same things, and as the years went by we just hung together. I mean, we grew up only two blocks apart.”

What are the odds? Two buddies moving to Los Angeles, starting a movie production company (called Pearl Street Film, the street that ran between their houses growing up), their first film winning an Academy Award. You can’t make this up, and yet somehow it feels made up. Like it was destiny or something real close. The only pair of hometown buddies fitting this description are Anthony Kiedis and Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. They became friends when they were twelve or thirteen, wanted to start a band, and the rest is history. I’m a huge Chili Peppers fan, but neither of those guys are anywhere near as famous as Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

Interestingly, both Affleck and Damon still hold their friendship dear, success fitting their personalities perfectly. Here’s what Ben Affleck had to say about Damon’s effect on his life.

“Before Matt I was by myself, a lot. Acting was a solo activity where I’d just go off and do something, act in a little TV show or something, and no one understood it. All of a sudden, I had this friend, Matt, and he gets it, and wants to do it too. He thinks it’s interesting and cool and wants to talk about it. Soon enough, both of us are into it and doing it.”

Their relationship really blossomed during high school at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, a public school with an outstanding drama department. The pair aspired to become professional actors from the beginning, holding “business lunches” in the school cafeteria where they would discuss everything related to the movie industry. They even opened a joint checking account to fund the cost of traveling into Boston and over to New York City for auditions. The password for this account was “RiverP,” an homage to actor River Phoenix, whom both men admired. Affleck and Damon both appeared in Field of Dreams as extras and auditioned for 1989’s Dead Poets Society but were not chosen. Who could have guessed that only eight years later they would be working with Robin Williams on a movie they had written?

Okay, so I know you are wondering how it all happened, right? I mean, every successful person catches that one break somewhere down the line that gets the ball rolling, puts all the wheels in motion. This is how it happened for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

No offense to Ben Affleck, but Matt Damon is one smart dude. Accepted to Columbia University, Carnegie Mellon University, and Harvard University, Damon chose the latter, enrolling in the fall of 1988 to study English. One of his classes required the writing of a one-act play, and Damon wrote the beginnings of what would later become Good Will Hunting. Meanwhile, Affleck was still in high school but when he finally graduated, he enrolled at the University of Vermont. This was in 1990, and Affleck claims his choice of higher education had more to do with a girlfriend than any desire to pursue academic excellence. Just after school began, Affleck fractured his hip while playing intramural basketball, an injury which required him to move about on crutches. According to Affleck, being on crutches was the worse two months of his life, causing a major shift in his thinking.

Before we go any further, it is important to understand that Damon and Affleck had both been auditioning for movie roles across the country during this period. Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles were all on their radar. These guys were not casual participates in their quest to break in the movie business, and they sometimes pooled their money so that one of them could try out for a role. How many high school kids are that dedicated to a career. When I was in high school, I couldn’t see past girls and stupid guy stuff. Their hard work paid off in bit parts on television shows and commercials too numerous to list. It was just enough to keep their dreams alive.

Both were uncredited extras in 1989’s Field of Dreams, and leading man Kevin Costner had this to say about filming a scene at Fenway Park on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show in May of 2024. “Absolutely, I remember them. They were sitting in the stands, like college guys. And they would both lean in at the same time and lean back at the same time. It was kind of funny. We talked for a bit between scenes, and you could tell they were on fire.”

Okay, so back to the story. Just before Thanksgiving 1990, a depressed Ben Affleck forced to walk with crutches, calls Matt Damon asking him to come to Vermont. He’s decided to leave school and move to Los Angeles, pursuing a career in acting. To pacify his mother and keep her from “freaking out completely,” he plans to enroll at Occidental College in Los Angeles. Now remember, it is Ben Affleck who is the youngest guy in this equation, he’s the “Little Brother” to Matt Damon, who has now been out of high school for two years. His studies are coming along fine, and he is enrolled at HARVARD. It isn’t like he’s studying at City College USA. Never deterred, Affleck convinces Damon he needs to come along as well.

“I said Matt, we’re a team. We’ve got to do this together.”

No one will ever know what Damon was truly thinking, but he did make the move. Does it take a lot of guts to drop out of Harvard to try and be a movie star or is that just crazy in a bottle? Anyway, the pair rented an apartment and got to work meeting everyone they could. Both men landed side work and then hit a break, a role in the movie School Ties earned them both some desperately needed cash. With that money they rented a house in the Eagle Rock section of Los Angeles where they began writing what would become Good Will Hunting, the story begun as a one-act play back at Harvard.

Ben said this about those early years. “We lived all over the place. We lived in Hollywood, then I moved. When Matt and I got money from School Ties, it was like thirty-five or forty thousand dollars each, we thought we were rich. We rented this house in Eagle Rock and hundreds of people came and went, stayed drunk and hung out. Then we learned about taxes, and we were broke. What do you mean I owe ten thousand in taxes? It was crazy. We’d get thrown out of some place and we’d have to move. We were upgrading or downgrading all the time depending on who had any money.”

House in the Eagle Rock section of Los Angeles where Ben Affleck and Matt Damon wrote GOOD WILL HUNTING

A big break then came in the form of a fellow named Chris Moore, who was born in Easton, Maryland and also attended Harvard while Damon was there. Chris had come to Los Angeles from Harvard the traditional way, after graduating with a degree in American history. While in college Moore had worked as an intern with the USA Network, specifically their comedy Up All Night. He enjoyed the work and decided to pursue television and movies as a career, moving to Los Angeles during the early 1990’s. After being involved with several successful movies through the studio system, Moore decided to form his own production company. His first movie was an independent comedy called Glory Daze, and Moore, knowing Matt Damon from Harvard, asked him to audition. Damon had a prior commitment but suggested his friend Ben Affleck, who eventually landed the role. When Affleck and Damon completed the script for Good Will Hunting (1997), it was Moore that helped them get their foot in the door. Chris Moore was a co-producer on the project. Never hurts having friends in the right places.

If for some strange reason you’ve never seen Good Will Hunting (which is a travesty that must be rectified immediately), it is the story of Will Hunting (Matt Damon) who is the genius janitor at a prominent university. His gift for math is other-worldly, only matched by his dysfunctional nature. The character suffers through trials and tribulations in an effort to accept his brilliance.

Affleck and Damon have both said the screenplay was inspired by the resentful feelings experienced in their childhood, dealing with students who came to Cambridge to attend Harvard or MIT, seemingly taking over the city and disrespecting its residents. However, a conflict in thinking was aroused when Damon actually began attending Harvard, finding the students to be mostly good-willed and generous. As a matter of fact, one of Ben Affleck’s old girlfriends was a janitor in Damon’s dorm.

During an interview with film critic Tom Shone, Matt Damon had this to say. “A girl Ben had dated was the janitor in my dorm during my freshman year, which made it even more bizarre. So when on Friday night the kids would get too drunk and throw up all over the place, I knew who was going to clean it up. You know, someone I considered a friend. That kind of shift in thinking came out, I think, in the soup of Good Will.”

The duo completed the script in 1994 and brought it to their talent agent, Patrick Whitesell, who liked the script but thought it would be almost impossible to find a studio willing to produce a film written by and starring two unknown actors. The only comparison in history was Rocky starring Sylvester Stallone, who also wrote the script and starred in the lead role. At that point, Affleck and Damon had not yet agreed to a title or name of the main character. A short time later the duo read a script named Good Will Hunting written by their high school friend Derrick Bridgeman. They loved the name and the character, promising Bridgeman $10,000 in exchange for using the title if they managed to sell the script. Bridgeman took the deal and later appeared in the film as a student. No matter Whitesell’s reservation about Good Will Hunting, several sudio executives showed interest and Rob Reiner convinced the keys to re-write parts of the script to make it stronger. The final product was read for the big screen and when word began to spread through Hollywood about this amazing new screenplay a bidding war had begun.

Affleck and Damon accepted an offer of $600,000 from Castle Rock Entertainment in November of 1994, agreeing to let Richard Linklater direct. After splitting the payday evenly, both men were out of money in six months! Between paying taxes, giving their agents a fee, buying new cars, and renting a party house in the Hollywood hills for a year, they were almost flat broke. Fortunately, the boys from Boston had plenty more on the way.

The reason more money would be on the way was simple. An actor named Robin Williams had read the script, seeing great potential in the character of Sean Macguire, a therapist brought in to treat Will Hunting for a personality disorder leading to rampant anger issues. Of course, Hunting was played by Matt Damon and the screen chemistry between the two men is amazing. The scene at towards the end of the movie where Macguire (Williams) continues to say, “It’s not your fault,” is movie gold, only surpassed by their scene together in the park where Williams rips the “tough guy, I don’t need anyone” mask right off Will.

Robins brought a genuine quality to the role, and all these years later we realize it was because he was acting from experience. Today, knowing about Robin Williams’ personal struggles with depression and alcoholism, the root of a mental health crisis that led directly to his suicide in 2014, the role seems almost pre-destined. Williams was a comedian by profession, but a serious man at heart. Which is why the dramatic roles he played later in his career are remembered and applauded. None more so than Good Will Hunting. While some may point to Dead Poet’s Society and the “seize the day” encouragement, it is Good Will Hunting that brought Williams an Academy Award.

Oh yeah, and it was Williams who convinced Harvey Weinstein to make the movie by agreeing to play the role of Sean Macquire in the film. How many A-List celebrities are going to make a film with two kids who’ve never made a movie? I don’t know the answer, but you can count them on one hand – I know that!

I would also be remiss to not mention the fabulous performance Minnie Driver put in as Skylar, Will Hunting’s girlfriend. I could write an entire article on the very public romance and split the two went through over the next year, a breakup that made even discussing the moving difficult for Driver for several years. Thankfully, it seems those issues are behind her today. Driver was nominated for an Academy Award, and certainly deserved it.

Good Will Hunting grossed $226 million worldwide and surpassed Pulp Fiction to become the most successful box-office release ever for Miramax. More than mere money, it had a huge impact on the 70th Academy Awards where it won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor (Robin Williams) and Best Original Screenplay. The movie was nominated for Best Actor (Matt Damon), Best Director (Gus Van Sant), Best Film Editing, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Original Song, Best Picture, and Best Supporting Actress (Minnie Driver). Although the race was tight, Titanic came away with the Oscar for Best Picture.

And by the way, when they won their awards Ben Affleck (25) was the youngest person to ever win an Oscar for screenwriting and Matt Damon (27) was second. That record still stands today.

Now, thirty years later, it is hard to remember a time when Matt Damon or Ben Affleck were not famous. Both are so well-known and accomplished it seems they have been around forever. As the saying goes, everyone has to start somewhere. The success of Good Will Hunting pulled Affleck and Damon in different directions, and it would be 2021, almost twenty-five years later before the pair would write and star in another movie together. The project was called The Last Duel, a western that both men say they enjoyed making. I’ve never seen it, obviously it did not have the traction of Good Will but it did reunite two Hollywood legends.

Today, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon devote the majority of their time to Artists Equity, their production company. The mission of AE is to promote independent filmmaking. That mission is squarely in their wheelhouse.

