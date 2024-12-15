December 15, 1939

The film version of Margaret Mitchell's great Civil War drama Gone with the Wind is released. The premier was held in Atlanta, Georgia, with the moment so anticipated the day was deemed a state holiday. Adjusted for inflation, Gone with the Wind remains the top-grossing movie of all time, with international ticket sales reaching $390 million in 1939-40. Adjusted for inflation, that equates to $3.44 billion dollars.

The original director, George Cukor, was fired 18 days into shooting and was quickly replaced by Victor Fleming (who'd also directed The Wizard of Oz). The pressure was intense, and in the thick of production Fleming experienced a mental breakdown, threatening to drive his car off a cliff. He was instructed by his physician to take some time off. During the interim, Sam Wood took the reins until Fleming finally regained his faculties. The final tally for the movie’s direction? Cukor, 18 days, Fleming, 93 and Wood, 24.

Why so much stress on the directors? Because the original screenplay came in at over six hours long and had to be whittled down to four. There was no time to write a new screenplay because the book was a bestseller and the world wanted to see the story on the Silver Screen! All done on the fly, the final product did achieve its goal and finished at just under 240 minutes.

Taming Margaret Mitchell's 1,000-page-long epic into a script, without sacrificing its vision, was a Herculean feat. The final version of the Gone with the Wind required utilizing almost 21,000 feet of film. Just for reference, a typical feature film today running 90 minutes would requires about 9,000 feet.

Speaking of actresses, no fewer than 1,400 auditioned for the part, although Vivien Leigh was always the front runner. Taming her English accent wasn’t easy, and almost cost her the starring role. But, looking back today, after almost a century, can you imagine anyone else playing opposite Clark Gable?

The first scenes for the movie were shot in northern California at the Selznick Production Studio, which was owned by producer David Selznick. The first scene committed to film were the parts where Rhett and Scarlett are escaping Atlanta amid the flames. Selznick had every old set on the lot, which included the set for 1933’s King Kong, doused with kerosene and set afire. In the background of the shot was a gargantuan painting of the Atlanta skyline with the flames roaring in front. Clark Gable said later that it was the “scariest movie set he had ever seen, with so many opportunities for disaster that they were troubling to count.”

And finally, let’s talk compensation. There were no “equal pay” rules between actors in 1939. For 71 days of work Clark Gable received over $120,000 for his performance as Rhett Butler, while Vivian Leigh worked 125 days and was paid only $25,000.