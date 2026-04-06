At the tender age of thirty, actress Goldie Hawn had everything she could wish for and more. One of the most recognizable faces in American cinema. she had come to fame starring on television from 1968 through 1973 on the hit variety show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In. It was on Laugh-In where Goldie perfected the role of a “ditzy blonde,” the persona that would soon make her internationally famous.

Making the transition to film, a huge stumbling block for many thespians, was nothing but smooth sailing for Goldie. Her talent for perfecting a role was on full display in Cactus Flower, a screwball comedy Goldie carried to success. Her efforts did not go unnoticed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who awarded her the 1970 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. The little girl born Goldie Jean Hawn, named for a favorite aunt and born in Washington, D.C., had now grown up to become a bona fide movie star! And let me point out again, all of this happened by the time Goldie reached the age of thirty, giving her the kind of youthful Hollywood fame and earning potential most young actors and actresses can only dream of achieving.

Gus and Goldie

The next phase of Goldie’s life was love, and her husband at the time was a Greek-American actor, dancer, and aspiring director named Gus Trikonis. His star had begun to rise in 1961 when he appeared in the film adaptation of West Side Story, dancing with leading lady Debbie Reynolds. Various other roles came and went, but Trikonis caught a break when he was chosen to appear alongside Elvis Presley in 1968. This was the legendary comeback special “The King” made with NBC. By all counts, Gus was genuinely talented, but never seemed to land that one iconic role that could have made him a big star. Nevertheless, in 1969 Goldie Hawn and Gus Trikonis married in Honolulu, Hawaii. Goldie believed she had found true love, always saying their pairing was fate as the two shared the same birthday – November 21.

Unfortunately, as Goldie Hawn’s star began to rise higher and higher, the differences in their careers began to define their marriage. Very much a traditionalist, Gus found it hard to play second fiddle to his wife. Varying levels of professional success can create tension between spouses even today, but fifty years ago it was a pride wounding proposition for a man’s wife to “bring home the bacon.”

After four years together the couple separated in 1973, although neither spouse filed for divorce immediately. Like many couples, Goldie and Gus spent time apart thinking a separation might bring them back together. Neither had a love interest, so that was not an issue. Would some time and space heal whatever ailed their marriage? As they lived separate lives the world continued to spin.

Things changed during the summer of 1975 when Goldie met musician Bill Hudson, who had been the vocalist for the 1960’s pop group The Hudson Brothers. Charismatic and energetic, a romance blossomed quickly between the pair and by New Year’s Eve 1975 Goldie Hawn had informed Gus that she was filing for divorce. In truth, Goldie filed for her divorce on the same day she became engaged to Bill Hudson, a fact that was not overlooked in the papers.

It was at that very moment when the wheels began to fall off Goldie Hawn’s idyllic life.

Under California’s community property law, a spouse is entitled to a fair share of any wealth accumulated during marriage. While these provisions were originally aimed at protecting women from being left abandoned by powerful, wealthy men, the legal knife in the law cut both ways. During the divorce proceedings Gus Trikonis, who had at times struggled to find work and was supported by his wife, was now asking for $75,000 in alimony. That’s the equivalent to $500,000 today.

Goldie Hawn did not take the demand lightly, telling the press, “Yes, I’m hurt. Gus never supported me a day in his life. I don’t blame him for being unemployed, having me as his wife was difficult, I’m sure, tough at times on his confidence.”

No matter her feelings, Goldie paid the money. She had no choice, and according to her attorney Gus could have asked for more. The settlement sent shockwaves through the celebrity circles of Hollywood. At a time when stories about alimony centered around powerful men paying women, the story of Goldie Hawn and Gus Trikonis completely flipped the script on the entire feminist movement. Many men applauded what Gus Trikonis did, saying “hey, you want equal rights, we this is what they look like! If it’s good enough for the goose it’s good enough for the gander.” In 1989, Jane Fonda would be forced to fork over $10 million to activist Tom Hayden during their divorce.

Bill Hudson and Goldie

The divorce between Gus and Goldie was finalized in June 1976, and one month later she married Bill Hudson while already pregnant with their first child, a son named Oliver. As the dust settled on the tumultuous saga of Goldie’s first marriage, she and Bill welcome a second child, daughter Kate in 1979. Today, Kate Hudson is one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses.

But true love was not to be. Once again, professional differences began to take a toll on Goldie’s marriage and she and Bill Hudson divorced in 1982. (It has been reported that Hudson walked away with much more than Gus Trikonis.) While trying to act resolute and strong, Goldie wondered privately if she would she ever find true love? The answer came in 1983 while filming the movie Swing Shift alongside veteran actor Kurt Russell. Their chemistry was magnetic from the beginning and has lasted forty-three years. And what’s more – they are not legally married.

For their first date they started out by going to the Playboy Club in Hollywood and then decided to stop by the house Goldie owned and was currently remodeling. Not having the key, Goldie suggested Kurt break in somehow, which he did, and as they were walking around a police cruiser arrived having suspected the two of being burglars. What a first date.

“We’ve both been through the divorce mud, and we didn’t want to do that again. So from the start we decided to just have fun until we didn’t. Thank goodness that day has never come,” says Russell.

Kurt, Goldie, and the kids.

The couple has raised their families together, with Kate Hudson often detailing how important Kurt was in her upbringing. She says Kurt is a “pull yourself up by your bootstraps kind of Dad,” who never tolerates whining or negative thinking. Whatever his angle, it seems to work with Goldie and her children.

“She and Kurt have chosen each other every single day of their relationship, a bond built on their own terms,” says Kate.

With her characteristic wit Goldie Hawn summed things up this way. “We have done just perfectly without marrying. I already feel devoted, and in the end isn’t that what marriage is supposed to do? So long as my emotional state revolves around devotion, honesty, caring, and loving, then we’re fine.”

In the end, as the old saying goes, love conquers all…

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