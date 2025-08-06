Coming ashore Gertrude Ederle is greeted by an unknown admirer on the shores of England, 1926. Her body was greased to lessen the friction of the water.

August 6, 1926

After an aborted attempt the previous summer, American swimmer Gertrude Ederle becomes the fastest person, and the very first woman, to swim the English Channel. Known afterward as the “Queen of Waves,” Ederle was born on October 23, 1905, in New York City, the daughter of a butcher and a loving mother who was a homemaker.

Leaving the shores of France that fateful morning at 07:08, the twenty-one-year-old Ms. Ederle came ashore at Kingsdown, Kent, 14 hours and 34 minutes later. The time was almost two hours faster than current men’s record! Read that again and really let it settle. Ederle bested the current world record time by almost two hours. Even today, 99 years later, this feat stands as one of the most enduring records in professional swimming.

The attention surrounding Ederle’s attempt also caught the attention of male swimmers, as Ernst Vierkotter of Germany broke the world record only a month later with a time of 12 hours and 40 minutes. No matter, the women’s record set by Gertrude Ederle stood for almost 25 years, broken only when Florence Chadwick swam the Channel in 1950, in a time of 13 hours and 20 minutes.

Having won three Olympic medals, including a gold at the 1924 Summer Olympics in Paris for the 4 X 100-meter freestyle, Ederle was no stranger to competitive swimming, known as well for her dedication to training. It is worth mentioning that Ms. Ederle was partially deaf, the cause of her deteriorating hearing an early case of childhood measles. By the 1940’s, having retired from competitive swimming, Ederle had become completely deaf and would devote all her energies to working with adults and children with hearing disorders.

Riding through the streets of Manhattan during her homecoming ticker-tape parade.

The record crossing of the English Channel began in 1925 when the Women's Swimming Association sponsored Ederle and Helen Wainwright in their attempt to swim across the English Channel. Unfortunately, Helen Wainwright was forced to cancel her participation due to injury, but Ederle decided to travel to France on her own. Although he was not her first choice, Jabez Wolffe was offered the position of coach for her crossing. Wolffe was a Scottish long-distance swimmer who had attempted to swim the English Channel 22 times without success. That’s not a typo, the man tried 22 times and never made it. On top of that he was known to be a chauvinist, leading Ederle, and many in her camp to question his dedication to the endeavor.

On August 18, 1925, Ederle made her first attempt at swimming the Channel whereupon Wolffe ordered another swimmer (who was keeping her company in the water), Ishak Helmy, to discontinue the swim over concerns Ederle was tiring. Ederle bitterly disagreed with Wolffe's assessment of the situation, and with her hearing impairment there seemed to be some confusion on her part as to why she was being told to stop swimming. No matter the reasoning, it was a ridiculous call, and after the dust settled it was speculated in the press that Wolffe was suffering from simple jealousy, nothing more. Ederle should have never been forced out of the water.

Gertrude discussing her accomplishment later in life.

Returning home to New York City, Ederle began training with Bill Burgess, a very likable swimmer who successfully navigated English Channel in 1911, swimming across the famous waterway during a period of rough weather. Burgess was highly qualified and well regarded. He and Ederle became fast friends. Another boost came when Ederle received a contract from both the New York Daily News and the Chicago Tribune, paying her expenses for the trip in full, even adding a substantial salary in exchange for the exclusive rights to her story.

Approximately one year after her first attempt, Gertrude Ederle entered the water at Cap Giz-Nez, France at 07:08 am on August 6, 1926, and came ashore at Kingsdown, Kent, 14 hours and 34 minutes later. The first person to greet her was a British immigration officer who requested a passport from in his words "the bleary-eyed, waterlogged, lady swimmer."

Prior to Ederle, only five men had completed the swim across the English Channel, with the best time of 16 hours, 33 minutes by Enrique Tirabocchi of Italy.

Returning home once again to New York City, Ederle was greeted with a ticker-tape parade in downtown Manhattan, with more than two million people along the parade route.

View My Website