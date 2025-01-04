January 4, 1965

It was on this date that President Lyndon B. Johnson, a Texas Democrat with ties to the oil industry, unveils his “Great Society” initiative to the American people, a plan for government action that was the largest expansion of the welfare state since The New Deal. Speaking to an overwhelmingly Democratic Congress - the Republicans were outnumbered 295 to 140 in the House, and 68 to 32 in the Senate - Johnson delivered the first State of the Union address to be broadcast in prime time, laying out his plans to end poverty and racial discrimination.

With no hope of slowing down the legislation, Republicans could only voice concern about the cost and viability of such a sweeping list of domestic priorities. Although many of Johnson’s programs remain in place today, they have been modified considerably, and his Presidential legacy has been largely overshadowed by his decision to involve hundreds of thousands of U.S. military personnel in the Viet Nam War.

In a strange twist of fate, the majority of those drafted and sent to fight in Viet Nam were either poor, or people of color. This was the very segment of the population that Johnson hoped to help with his Great Society initiative.

The staggering cost of the war, in both lives and treasure, finally unraveled Johnson’s Presidency, as even the famous CBS news anchor Walter Cronkite turned against the war in Viet Nam.

Johnson’s star had fallen so far by March 31, 1968, that he ended his State of the Union speech with the now famous line, “I shall not seek, nor will I accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your President.”