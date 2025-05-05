It was June of 1955 when friends Sam Gray, David Rutford and Fred Hallberg undertook a wild Mississippi River odyssey spawned in the throes of youthful exuberance. Leaving their hometown of St. Paul, Minnesota, the three men, on summer break from college, decided to float a vehicle down the “Mighty Mississippi” on a homemade barge, and then drive it back home. Now how difficult could that be? It is only 2,350 miles. When ask to describe the endeavor Gray said, “it’s part dare, and part engineering experiment.”

Getting started required the three friends to construct a homemade raft from barrels and planks that would be sturdy enough to support the 1939 Chevrolet they purchased for $15, the same automobile that would double as a power source for the raft. The old Chevy had over 170,000 miles on her, and was bad to burn oil, but in every other regard was perfect for what the trio had in mind. The rear wheels of the car ran against another set of wheels which turned the propeller. The car's steering wheel was rigged to turn the raft's rudder.

The initial platform before the larger section was added.

In Saint Louis the men had a delay as the Chevy's valves needed some attention. Outside of Memphis a bearing on the propeller shaft burned out but the men were able to repair it with tools borrowed from a barge crew. During the repairs it was discovered that a large portion of their food had been made inedible by a rat that had somehow managed to stowaway unnoticed. Like the three men, the rat had heard nothing but adventurous tales concerning Mississippi River and was game for a new life in Memphis. Efforts to obtain food by fishing were fruitless, as the men caught nothing the entire trip. Other problems encountered along the way included mosquitoes by the millions, driftwood in the river, and huge wakes from passing barges.

Finally, on July 25, 1955, the trio reached their destination and New Orleans was in sight. After a few days of visiting the three men began the drive back to Minnesota, making the trip in 49 hours. The ’39 Chevy used five gallons of oil for the return trip to Minnesota.

View My Website