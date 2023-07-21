First U.S. Train Robbery
James and Younger gang strike fear...
July 21, 1873
The outlaw brother Frank and Jesse James, along with the Younger brothers, derailed the Rock Island express just outside Adair, Iowa. The train engineer and fireman were both killed in the ensuing crash, and the robbers made off with just over $3000 in cash from the safe and the passengers. A large shipment of gold had been scheduled to be …
