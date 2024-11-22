Casual fans of crime dramas will be quick to list The Godfather (1972) and Goodfellas (1990) as two of their favorite films. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese respectively, these two movies each achieved commercial and critical success. But for true aficionados of the genre, it doesn’t get much better than Heat (1995) directed by Michael Mann (who also directed Daniel Day-Lewis in The Last of the Mohicans (1992), a film which had 17 Academy Award nominations and won 7 Oscars. Heat stars Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Jon Voight, Val Kilmer, and Tom Sizemore, talk about an A-list group of actors.

Like Goodfellas, and unlike The Godfather, the movie Heat was based on several real-life characters and their exploits. The criminal mastermind played by Robert De Niro was career criminal Neal McCauley, who was up to his old tricks in Chicago during the 1960’s after being released from Alcatraz after serving a 20-year sentence for armed robbery. Just like his character in the movie, McCauley always maintained that he would die before going back to prison.

L-R, Michael Mann, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro discussing a scene from HEAT

Chuck Adamson was a well-known Chicago detective who moved to Los Angeles and became a film consultant, which is how he met Michael Mann. Adamson was notified in the fall of 1962 that McCauley was on parole and moving back to Chicago to be with near his family. It wasn’t long before Adamson was investigating a series of high-profile robberies that were done with expert precision. He naturally assumed that McCauley was up to his old ways and began to tail the convicted thief.

The scene where Pacino and De Niro have coffee was based on a real-life meeting between the two men in a Chicago diner, and according to director Michael Mann the dialogue was taken verbatim from Adamson’s recollection. Not only is this scene hyper-realistic, but it was also the first time Hollywood heavyweights Pacino and De Niro had shared a scene together. Talking about amazing, this may be the most well-acted acted scenes in crime drama history.

The other Heat character of great interest is Nate, played brilliantly by Jon Voight. He was DeNiro’s connection to the underworld, a man who seemed to know all the players in Los Angeles. Nate was based on another career criminal named Eddie Bunker, whom Mann befriended while living in Los Angeles. When the director decided to update Heat from a setting in 1960’s Chicago to modern day Los Angeles, he knew he needed to incorporate a character based around Bunker into the film.

Eddie Bunker, the real-life inspiration for the character Nate in HEAT

As characters go, Edward Heward Bunker is the true “diamond in rough” for Heat, and Mann describes Bunker as just as gritty and colorful in real life as the character played by Voight. Over the course of his criminal life, he was jailed for armed robbery, drug dealing, extorsion, forgery, and receiving stolen property. The man was an underground legend among career criminals.

Beginning to write in prison, his first novel No Beast So Fierce was published while he was still incarcerated. (I recently ordered a copy of this book and will review soon.) Author James Ellroy called the book “one of the best crime novels published in the past 30 years” and the story so impressed actor Dustin Hoffman that he bought the movie rights.

Paroled for the final time in 1975, having spent 18 years of his life in various institutions, Bunker turned away from crime and found himself earning a living from writing and acting. He was a consultant for various crime dramas, had a few spots on film and television, and befriended aspiring filmmaker Quinton Tarantino (he had a small role as Mr. Blue in Reservoir Dogs) before being introduced to Michael Mann. In his later years, Bunker became an advocate for the rehabilitation of convicted felons and maintained that his path to crime was due to circumstance more than an evil nature. Eddie Bunker died in Los Angeles in on July 19, 2005.