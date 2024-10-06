The red swimsuit worn by Farrah Fawcett for her wildly famous swimsuit poster is donated to the Smithsonian Museum on this date by the family of the late model and actress. Also donated were an original copy of the poster, signed by Farrah, and some other personal items.

The poster was commissioned by Ted Trikilis of Pro Arts Poster Company, a Los Angeles publishing house that Trikilis ran with his brother and uncle. According to Trikilis, a friend brought Farrah to his attention during summer of 1976, just as the shampoo campaign was picking up steam. Showing Trikilis a magazine photo of Farrah, the friend mentioned Farrah’s beauty and the fact that there were no Farrah posters for sale. The friend suggested that Trikilis and Pro Arts do a Farrah poster, thinking it would sell well in the Los Angeles area. Talk about a guy with good instincts.

Trikilis found Farrah through her agent and said later that she was “really excited about being asked to do a poster.” Farrah was virtually unknown, and it would be another year before she became a regular on the network television show Charlies Angels.

Another image from the shoot.

Farrah suggested they use Los Angeles based photographer Bruce McBroom to do the camera work, since she and McBroom had just worked together on the shampoo campaign. McBroom and Farrah met at the home Farrah shared with her husband Lee Majors. As a matter of fact, the entire photo shoot was so unimportant and casual that Trikilis did not even attend.

McBroom shot three rolls of film that afternoon in three different outfits but did not feel like he had gotten a great shot. With one roll left he asked Farrah if she had anything else that might look good. She quickly changed into the swimsuit and McBroon ran to his Ford Mustang to grab a Mexican sarape out of the back seat for a backdrop. The rest, as they say, is history.

Farrah's famous swimsuit poster went on to sell more than 12 million copies, making it still the largest selling poster in history. It earned the then struggling model, and soon to be famous actress $400,000 in royalties over the next few years, dwarfing the $5,000 she received per episode for Charlie's Angels during her one season on the show.

In popular culture, the poster graced the walls of 1977’s Saturday Night Fever, hanging on the bedroom wall of Tony Manero, John Travolta’s iconic character from the film. It also appears in the 1997 film Boogie Nights.