Preparing to pour concrete for a highrise.

Whether you be friend or foe of current President Donald Trump, there is no debating the man’s tenacity, and his rough manner of doing business. Besides having a mentor like Roy Cohn, Trump became the man he is today after cutting his business teeth during a unique period in New York City’s history, a time when the “Concrete Club” was the most powerful construction entity the United States. And believe me, dealing with the Concrete Club during the 1970’s was not for the faint of heart.

While the term may bring to mind an exclusive group for contractors, experts in the “ready-mix” industry, the truth was something far different. During the early and middle of the twentieth century, especially during the Depression, construction firms began using Mafia muscle to help with labor problems. It did not take long for the wiseguys to figure out the amount of money to be made in controlling this business. That’s how the phrase Concrete Club became synonymous with the mafia’s stranglehold on the New York construction industry. The Five Families that made up the Big Apple’s underworld didn’t just have their hands in illegal gambling, loansharking, or extortion, they controlled with an iron fist every yard of concrete poured in New York City.

If you peel the onion back and analyze the life blood of the construction business in any large metropolitan area, it will become quickly apparent that concrete is the heart of urban development. It’s the stuff that holds our cities together. Whether it be roads, bridges, or skyscrapers, concrete is the primary foundation of all these structures. Without concrete building as we know it today comes to a halt. For this very reason, the Mafia decided that concrete, along with garbage collection, would be areas of primary focus after Prohibition ended.

In the 1960s and 70s, New York’s concrete industry was worth billions – and it was anything but a free market. The Mafia in New York City was made up of five notoriously violent families: Gambino, Genovese, Colombo, Lucchese, and Bonanno. These families in turn controlled the Concrete Club, an informal association of the city’s largest concrete contractors. Through this club, they rigged bids, dictated prices, and made sure that anyone who wanted to build in the city had to pay tribute.

Anthony “Fat Tony” Salerno, thought to be the leader of the Concrete Club and one-time confident of a young Donald Trump.

According to testimony given in the 1986 trial of Carmine “The Snake” Persico (head of the Colombo crime family), any project requiring more than $2 million dollars in concrete was expected to pay a 2% tribute “for ensuring labor peace.” For those of you not gifted with math this fee is $40,000. This would be on top of some of the highest costs for concrete in the country since there was no real competition in the market.

Of course, the Concrete Club wasn’t just about money, it was all about power. The Mafia had connections everywhere—from city officials to union bosses—and they used these ties to keep their grip on the industry. If a contractor refused to play ball, they might find their projects plagued with mysterious delays, or worse, have their sites visited by a few unfriendly faces.

Worst of all, the corruption ran deep. Besides the integrity of the construction industry, these illegal practices stained the very fabric of New York City. Just being able to navigate the red tape and quell Mafia interference became an art form, and sometimes led to buildings projects being rushed or poorly constructed. Corners were often cut to make up for the “tribute,” and the safety of workers was often compromised. The mob’s influence also meant that legitimate companies found it nearly impossible to do business.

And this brings us back around to President Donald Trump, a man who learned well how to navigate these pitfalls. It is commonly known that both Trump Tower and Trump Plaza were built with concrete acquired through a firm with links to Mafia bosses Anthony “Fat Tony” Salerno and Paul Castellano. Before entering politics Trump was vocal about some of these practices, telling an interviewer in the early 2000’s that “I can get concrete when other guys can’t.” But don’t blame Trump, those were the rules of the game until the Justice Department and the FBI finally got their act together and went after organized crime.

All of this begs the question, why was the concrete business so susceptible to corruption. Most of it had to do with the complexity of the concrete building process along with the simplicity of the product. Construction projects involve numerous teams of skilled and unskilled workers. Each of these crews are hired through various subcontractors but it takes all of these people working together to get the job done. Take away one piece of the puzzle and you have a major problem. Theft or destruction of property could bring a project to a halt, and construction companies are large operations with a great many moving parts. Making matters worse, they are spread out over various locations that are typically unsecured - a recipe ripe for vandalism.

But like all things tied to organized crime, the Concrete Club’s reign couldn’t last forever. The 1980s saw a series of high-profile investigations that led to the downfall of several key mafia figures. The FBI, working with local authorities, began dismantling the mob’s hold on the construction industry. Indictments, arrests, and trials followed, exposing the web of corruption that had been hidden in plain sight for decades.

View My Website