Slocum photographed June 27, 1898, upon his arrival back in Boston, Massachusetts after sailing for over three years and covering more than 46,000 miles.

It was in late April 1895, that Canadian-born, American seaman Joshua Slocum set out on what is even today, in the age of instant communication, on a journey that seems somehow outrageous. His goal? To become the first person in recorded history to sail around the world single-handedly, which is just another way of saying “going it alone.” Like almost all men and women cut from the fabric of accepting severe challenges, Slocum seems to have been driven by the mistress of adventure. So genuinely captivated by her spell was this man, that he seemed to turn every conceivable calamity into another possibility for furthering the unique tale of his life. He had already fought pirates in Brazil and survived a shipwreck off the western coast of North America, so what else could the sea bring his way? Slocum was determined to find out.

While reading his story I arrived at a simple understanding of what seemed to drive the man. First, there was a lifelong love for the sea. Second, was his desire to prove his own skill in seamanship. And third, was a newfound love of smaller sailing vessels, which were a relatively new concept at the time. The other lurking motivation, the one that all of us feel from time to time, was his desire to escape the constraints of life on the land. Joshua Slocum was not a man to be settled with wife and family in a ho-hum existence, spending his time talking of current events or hanging around church functions. He had seen too much of the world and had sailed too far to allow himself to be boxed in by social constraints. After a career on the ocean, his desire to set sail for adventure was still strong.

Slocum’s trip around the world.

So how does a man come to this state of mind and spirit? The answer is in the question, his state of mind and spirit was far beyond the average person.

Joshua Slocum was born on February 20, 1844, in Nova Scotia, within sight of the Bay of Fundy. Descended from the world of pious Quakers, his father John Slocum was known as “John the Exile” by the Slocum family, this for his opposition to the American Revolution. Having never wavered in his support of the crown, John the loyalist chose to leave the colonies and was granted 500 acres of land in Nova Scotia. It would be on this farm that Joshua Slocum would be born.

Young Joshua was extremely strong willed and made several attempts to run away from home, finally succeeding at the age fourteen. His love of the sea was legendary, but it all began as a cabin boy on a fishing schooner. Although he had officially begun a life at sea, he still visited home frequently and worked primarily in the seaport of Halifax. In 1860, after the birth of her eleventh child, Joshua’s kindly mother passed away from complications during the birth. Upon her death Joshua signed on as an ordinary seaman aboard a merchant vessel headed for Dublin, Ireland, turning his back on friends and family he embraced the open ocean. During the ensuing years Joshua Slocum would spend the vast majority of his life at sea.

From Dublin he joined a British merchant ship bound for China and spent the next four years crisscrossing the globe. In 1865, he settled in San Francisco, where he became an American citizen for the first time. After two years sailing the western coast from San Diego to the Oregon Territory, Slocum took his first blue-water command transporting mixed cargo on a loop from California to Australia, Japan, China, and back home again. During a fourteen year span he captained eight different vessels successfully and gained a reputation as a competent and able ship’s captain and seaman.

On January 9, 1871, Slocum sailed the merchant vessel Constitution into Sydney harbor where he met and began courting Virginia Albertina Walker, an American whose New York family had moved to California during the 1849 gold rush. Having done well in their adventures, the Walkers then traveled to Australia and settled a large ranch outside of Sydney. The adventurous Slocum seems to have met his match in Virginia and the couple were eventually married on January 31, 1871, after a whirlwind romance.

Over the next thirteen years, the couple traveled the globe together, having seven children that were all born either at sea, or in foreign ports of call. The life that Virginia and Joshua lived during these years was quite amazing, and truly deserves a deeper dive if you have the time to do a bit of research. Suffice to say, they survived being shipwrecked off the coast of Washington state, lived for a while in Japan, and were basically abandoned in the Philippines after the owner of the ship Slocum was sailing lost everything in a bankruptcy proceeding. No matter, the Slocum family carried on, and it was during their time in Philippines, in 1874, that Slocum received a commission from a British architect to build a one-hundred-and-fifty-ton steamship at Subic Bay shipyard. As partial payment for his work, Slocum was given the Pato, a ninety-ton merchant vessel which became the first ship the accomplished man of the sea could call his own.

For the next fifteen years the Slocum family traveled the world and finally decided to settle in New Bedford, Massachusetts. By 1890, Joshua Slocum was fifty-six-years-old and had seen a lifetime of adventure. After selling the last of his ships the old sea captain was finally able to lead a life of leisure, but the spirits that drove him would have none of it.

A friend suggested Slocum take on a project, the purchase and rebuilding of a thirty-seven-foot sloop called Spray that had up to this point in its sailing life been an oystering vessel. Something about the boat intrigued Slocum and he began to rebuild her in earnest. Somewhere during the project an idea hit upon him that he could not shake.

From his book Sailing Alone Around the World, Joshua Slocum wrote the following,” I simply resolved on a voyage around the world, and with each day the call of the ocean became stronger. A thrilling pulse beat high in me. My step was light on deck, and I felt there could be no turning back.”

Now for some of us today, when thinking of large commitments, we might be harboring ideas of purchasing a house or going into business, but it takes a special breed of person to decide to tackle the open ocean on a thirty-seven-foot vessel all alone. Gutsy? For certain. Crazy? Possibly certifiable.

But, on the morning of April 25, 1895, Slocum weighed anchor and set sail from Boston after taking on final supplies. The twelve o'clock whistles were blowing just as the sloop shot ahead under full sail. A short board was made up the harbor on the port tack, then coming about she stood to seaward, with her boom well off to port, and swung past the ferries with lively heels. A photographer on the outer pier of East Boston got a picture of her as she swept by, her flag at the peak throwing her folds clear.

It was Slocum’s intention to head east, sailing through the Mediterranean Sea and using the Suez Canal to facilitate his circa-navigation. He made it across the Atlantic without incident, but while approaching Gibraltar he was warned of rampant piracy in the southern Mediterranean. Thinking his original route too dangerous for a lone sailor, he decided to sail back across the Atlantic for Brazil, making his voyage westward into the southern hemisphere. Sailing through the Straits of Magellan he navigated that bit of terrible ocean and sailed for Australia, crossing the mighty Pacific Ocean alone. After skirting the “land down under” Slocum then crossed the Indian Ocean and rounded the Cape of Good Hope.

More than three years later, on June 27, 1898, he returned to Newport, Rhode Island, having circumnavigated the world all alone. Slocum logged in excess of 46,000 miles while under sail, and in 1900 he wrote a book about his journey called Sailing Alone Around the World, which became an international best-seller. Monies from his book and speaking engagements allowed the Slocum family to buy a farm on Martha’s Vineyard, but 1909 his funds were beginning to run low.

On November 14, 1909, Slocum set sail in the Spray from Martha’s Vineyard headed for the West Indies, one of his usual winter voyages. His intention was to meet a group of men to plan a trip up the Amazon River, but he never made the West Indies. In July 1910, his wife informed the newspapers that she believed the fabled sea captain was lost at sea, and as you can imagine manner thought that impossible. How could this man, who had seen and experienced so much of ocean life, be lost on a short, unassuming voyage from Massachusetts to the West Indies? The fact was, however, that despite being an experienced mariner Joshua Slocum had never learned to swim, a fact that his wife confirmed. This was not uncommon to many blue-water mariners during this age, as they believed their skill and resourcefulness superior to swimming. It is surmised that Slocum must have fallen overboard during the voyage, possibly making a mistake that could be attributed to his advancing age.

It seems that the authorities also had their suspicions, as it would fifteen years, in 1924, before Joshua Slocum would be finally declared legally dead. A man of the sea until the very end, the legend of his life almost seems to fit its bizarre ending.

