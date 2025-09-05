The only known photograph of a living Quagga taken at the London Zoo in 1870.

The last Quagga, a sub-species of the plain’s zebra distinguished by striping that is confined to the head and front portion of the body, died in an Amsterdam Zoo during August of 1883. The name Quagga had its origin with the Khoikhoi tribe of South Africa, but because of the indiscriminate use of the term “Quagga” by Dutch colonist for any zebra, the true Quagga was hunted to extinction before it became known to be a unique creature.

After the Dutch settlement of South Africa began, Quagga were heavily hunted for their meat and skins and their limited range was a major reason for their demise. In an amazing twist of fate, scientist have now isolated the specific gene patterns of the Quagga and have now brought them back to life. DNA tests revealed that the Quagga was not a unique species, only a color variation of the zebra.

Pictured above are photos of two “new” Quaggas from the South African breeding project. For more information about how this amazing creature was brought back from extinction check out the Quagga Project website.

