The original Etch A Sketch from 1960.

July 12, 1960

On this date, the “Etch A Sketch” drawing toy first went on sale. Introduced to the world by the Ohio Art Company, the strange red square with its two television-looking knobs sold for $2.99, the equivalent of $34 today. Obviously, this was considered a “high-end” toy at the time, its cost a direct result of the technical nature of the product as well as the cost to purchase the rights.

André Cassagnes, a French electrician, came up with the original idea for what would become Etch A Sketch while working at a wallpaper factory during the late 1950s. While doing some wiring, Cassagnes spotted a light switch plate covered in a plastic decal. After marking the decal with a pencil, and then peeling the decal off, he noticed his marks were still visible on the opposite side. Aluminum powder had become charged statically and reacted to being touched with the pencil he was using. Cassagnes immediately saw the possibilities for a drawing device and began to tinker with other materials at the company.

The device Cassagnes originally came up with was called LeÈeran Magique, or the Magic Screen, but he was unable to find any interest in the product. For one thing, Cassagnes was asking $100,000 for the rights, a sum that was so far from reality that even interested parties walked away. In 1959 Cassagnes took his drawings for the toy to Nuremberg, Germany, site of the International Toy Fair. There, it came to the attention of the Ohio Art Company. After several design changes, a viable mass market product was constructed. Shortly after, a deal for distribution rights was finalized.

Although far less than what he was originally seeking, Ohio Art Company paid Cassagnes $25,000 ($275,000 today) for the rights to his idea, and the deal was considered a huge gamble by most toy industry experts. Not only was it the largest sum ever paid by a toy manufacturer for rights, but there was a genuine concern with how well the toy would hold up in the hands of children. These concerns were all put to rest when Etch A Sketch sold more than 600,000 units during that first year, and had few complaints. Everyone in the industry knew Ohio Art Company had a winner!

Today, Etch A Sketch is one of the best-known toys in history and since its introduction has sold more than 125 million units. Pretty good for a toy that still uses no batteries!

Etch A Sketch helped kick-start a “golden age of toy creativity,” says Edwin Sobey, who founded the National Toy Hall of Fame. Fueled by postwar optimism, the growing baby boom and an explosion of new technologies—in particular, affordable new plastics—that golden age spawned iconic toys including the Hula-Hoop, Lego, Mr. Potato Head and Frisbee.

Etch A Sketch stood out with parents because it allowed children to be artistic without creating a mess, explains Chris Bensch, vice president for collections at The Strong National Museum of Play. “It was a challenging yet approachable form of creativity that was all entirely contained on screen and didn’t require batteries.”

Since the screen visually echoed that of a television set of the time, the Ohio Art Company used TV’s increasing prominence in the United States to market the new plaything. “It was one of the first toys to get intensive advertising on television so they could demonstrate it to potential customers,” says Bensch.

Etch A Sketch saw a resurgence in popularity after appearing in the 1995 blockbuster film Toy Story, and its subsequent sequels. In 2012, a comment by presidential candidate Mitt Romney prompted the Ohio Art Company to release a blue version of the toy, giving voters a chance to choose one that matched their political affiliation.

“There have been licensed versions with Frozen and Simpsons characters, heart-shaped ones for Valentine’s Day, and even Christmas tree-shaped Etch A Sketches,” notes Bensch.

Etch A Sketch artists have become so creative that in 2015 the Ohio Art Company hosted Sketch Madness, an eight-person competition won by Jane Labowitch, known on Tik Tok as Princess Etch. Scanning the internet reveals an abundance of elaborate Etch A Sketch creations, ranging from the Taj Mahal to famous paintings and sports figures.

Following Spin Master Corporation’s purchase of its name and design rights in 2016, the Etch A Sketch continues to attract a new generation of artists.

“Spin Master saw ongoing value in the brand. It’s one of those dream products for toy companies,” says Bensch. “The Etch A Sketch is evergreen. They may not be best sellers, but they keep on selling year after year because they’re passed from generation to generation.”

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