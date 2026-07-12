Ex Animo

Ex Animo

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Ron Gilbert's avatar
Ron Gilbert
18h

Had one but all I ever managed were straight lines. Amazing what some users can do.

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1 reply by Jeffrey W Massey
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)'s avatar
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
20h

One of my favorite toys growing up (along with Spirograph)! I also made sure that my kids experienced Etch a Sketch as well. 😊

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