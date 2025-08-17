Ex Animo

Wow, what a remarkable woman.

Reading about Emma Gatewood's story gave me chills. She wasn’t a trained athlete, she didn’t have financial backing or sponsors, and she certainly wasn’t equipped with fancy gear. She was simply a tough-as-nails farm woman who had already endured more hardship than most people could imagine, and she decided she wasn’t done yet.

What strikes me is her sheer grit. She walked that trail with nothing but a pair of Keds, a shower curtain, and a stubborn spirit that proclaimed, “Watch me.” After everything she went through in her marriage, she still found the strength to carve out something for herself and that's something that nobody could take away. That’s not just hiking; that’s freedom.

Her life proves that strength doesn’t always present itself in expected ways. Sometimes, it’s a grandmother in her sixties, shouldering a homemade bag and outpacing everyone’s doubts. She transformed pain into power and left a legacy that continues to inspire people today.

Honestly, I think I’ve fallen in love with her spirit too. 🥹

