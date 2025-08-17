The Appalachian Trail, conceived in 1921 by a gentleman named Benton MacKaye, was originally designed as a series of farms and wilderness areas connected by walking trails for the benefit of city-dwellers. An avid naturalist in the spirit of Henry David Thoreau, MacKaye threw himself into the project after the death of his wife in 1921, and almost immediately began to gain critical support for his vision.

Over the next twenty years land would be purchased, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy would be founded, the Boy Scouts would get involved, and the roughly 2,200-mile path from Maine to Georgia traversing 14 states would be open for business. As you might imagine, the Appalachian Trail brought out naturalist and adventurers of all backgrounds and nationalities, well-seasoned hikers, and even mountain climbers.

Then there was “Grandma” Emma Caldwell Gatewood, a woman who certainly did not fit the bill but would eventually become the first female to successfully traverse the entire Appalachian Trail in a single season. Her story is not only remarkable but lends credence to the long held American ideal that nothing is out of reach, not if a person has the spirit and determination to accept a challenge fully.

First of all, Emma Gatewood was neither hiker nor naturalist. Raised in the farming country of rural Ohio, she toiled on a farm for the duration of her life. Besides giving birth to eleven children and having more than two dozen grandchildren, Emma survived more than 30 years of marriage to an alcoholic wife beater named Perry Gatewood. A college-educated primary school teacher who secretly harbored violent mood swings, Gatewood began abusing Emma as soon as the couple were married in 1907.

An early photograph of Emma and her family.

During an argument in 1924 Perry Gatewood killed a man, but was let go with only a fine, his position in the community and political connections saving him from further punishment. After an extremely severe beating during 1941, one that almost resulted in Emma’s death, the local sheriff intervened, and Emma Gatewood was finally separated from her husband and granted a divorce. Able to live out the remaining years of her life in peace through the help of her children, Emma’s neighbors were of the opinion she would spend the remaining years of her life holding down a rocking chair. Fate, it seems, would have other ideas.

Sometime during the fall of 1953 Gatewood came across an abandoned National Geographic magazine while helping a friend clean up a store. The 1949 issue featured an article on the Appalachian Trail, with both the descriptions of the terrain and the photographs captivated Emma’s imagination. In July of 1954, completely alone and only telling a close friend of her intentions, Emma took a bus to Mount Katahdin, Maine, to begin hiking the Appalachian Trail south to Georgia, this being done at the not so tender age of 66.

It wasn’t long before Emma discovered that the trail was much more difficult that she had expected. Besides severe elevation changes, there were long stretches of wilderness, so a person on the trail would need to be prepared. After a few days she was lost, had broken her glasses, and ran out of food. Meeting up with two park rangers, Emma was convinced to return home.

But don’t get the idea that Emma Gatewood was defeated, she was merely delayed, and much more experienced. During the months that followed Emma gathered together supplies and began walking to get herself into shape. She sent away for maps and began to memorize the trail, even began a correspondence with hiking groups in several states asking for more detailed information while informing them that she intended to walk the entire trail the following year.

In the spring of 1955, at 67-years-old, Emma Gatewood informed her children that she was “going away for a walk,” and that she would be back soon. Knowing their mother was tough and resourceful they did not give her plans much thought. Emma had no telephone, and left a friend in charge of her mail. Just imagine for a moment how much simpler things were back then.

With a homemade denim bag slung over her shoulder to contain her supplies, Emma Gatewood set out from Ohio with nothing more than some money, a shower curtain, a blanket, an extra pair of Keds tennis shoes, small jug of water, spoon, Swiss Army knife, first aid kit, flashlight, some rope, a change of clothes, and some canned Vienna sausages. Remarkably, Emma did not bring a tent, compass, or even a map on the journey, which this time began in Georgia so that she would gradually strengthen her legs for the large changes in elevation to be found in Maine. Unbeknownst to the world, Emma Gatewood was stepping directly into history. She was planning to become the first woman to walk the entire trail from start to finish in a single year.

Her journey was grueling, as much of the trail was in disrepair and badly overgrown. But Emma had met much tougher challenges during her life and she made friends easily. Word spread quickly as to what she was trying to accomplish, and she became something of a celebrity. Offered hospitality along the way, Emma sometimes slept on people’s porches as she passed through populated areas along the way. Only learning of their mother’s quest after newspaper reports began to surface in Ohio, her children even began to be interviewed and asked about her plans.

After hiking for 146 days, Emma Gatewood successfully became the first woman to complete the entire Appalachian Trail by herself in a single season. During her journey Emma averaged 14 miles per day and often walked from sunrise to sunset. When asked why she did it, Emma simply replied, “Because I wanted to, and because I needed to.”

No one will ever know what kinds of demons Emma Gatewood exercised during her more than 2,000 miles walking alone on the Appalachian Trail, but every step of her journey must have brought her a peace and understanding that only she could describe.

Never one to put down a challenge, Emma returned to the trail in 1960 and 1963 to become the first person, man, or woman, to hike the complete trail three times. Her accomplishment in 1963 came at the age of 76. And if that wasn’t enough, Emma Gatewood also hiked the 2,000-mile Oregon Trail from Missouri to Oregon in 1959.

Gatewood’s highly publicized adventures helped to prompt government officials to improve the conditions of the trail, and according to Diana Reese, an outdoor writer for The Washington Post, “Emma Gatewood may very well have saved the Appalachian Trail from falling into ruin.” Interest in hiking the trail had begun to wane during the 1950’s as the modern industrial age came to consume the American consciousness.

Emma Gatewood was more than a hiker, she was a mother, a survivor, and a pioneer. Her courage blazed a trail through both wilderness and history, inspiring all who dare to dream beyond their limits. She passed away on June 4, 1973, in Gallipolis, Ohio at the age of 85. Her spirit still whispers through the Appalachian leaves and in the hearts of those who follow in her footsteps.

View My Website