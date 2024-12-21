December 21, 1970

Although it looks like a computer-generated joke, it was on this date that the King of Rock ‘n Roll finagled his way into a White House visit with President Richard Nixon. “The King” was on an anti-drug crusade, wanted to share his plans with Nixon, and wasn’t about to take no for an answer.

This bizarre encounter began a couple of days earlier in Memphis, when Priscilla began complaining that Elvis had spent too much money on Christmas presents. The situation was made unbearable for Elvis when his father Vernon agreed. According to Priscilla, Big E had spent more than $100,000 on guns, jewelry and multiple automobiles for friends and associates over the previous week, but Elvis was not in the mood to listen to the complaining, so lit out for Los Angeles with the Memphis Mafia.

Elvis was traveling with multiple guns and a collection of police badges, but what he really wanted a badge from the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs. A real G-man badge that would give him the power to bust criminals. It seems that Elvis had become worried about the scourge of illegal drugs sweeping the country and wanted to join in on the fight. In retrospect, things could not have been more bizarre because during this period The King was clearly addicted to several prescription drugs, and was, according to Priscilla, “high as a kite” the entire week leading up to this trip.

Nonetheless, while in Los Angeles Elvis decided he wanted to talk with President Nixon and convinced his longtime aide Jerry Schilling that they needed to fly to Washington D.C. on the first available flight. After landing in Washington around 7a local time, Elvis and his posse drove straight to the White House where Elvis personally got out of the car wearing a purple velvet suit and large amber sunglasses. No, you can’t make this up, way too creepy and crazy. Anyway, dressed in full Elvis regalia he walked to the security entrance to greet the guards. There he presented a handwritten note to the head guard and instructed him to take it to Nixon, telling the man what hotel he was staying in and even giving them his alias.

Anyway, after much discussion White House Chief of Staff Bob Halderman called the hotel to confirm it was really Elvis Presley that had showed up unannounced, and then convinced Nixon that it would be good publicity to meet with King of Rock ‘n Roll. Elvis arrived some time that afternoon and came rolling right through the White House gates. He proceeded inside, bring along a special edition Colt .45 pistol as a gift for Nixon. The President then presented Elvis got his narco badge and the two men posed for what might be the craziest White House photo ever taken!