Throughout a career spanning over 40 years, Sir Elton John has made a lot of money. Not that difficult a proposition when your music catalog includes a stable of timeless classics, gems like “Rocket Man,” “Daniel,” “Candle In The Wind,” “Your Song,” and many more. During his career, the only rock ‘n roller to don a Donald Duck outfit has garnered seven Grammy awards, sold 300 million albums, and created a dedicated fan base willing to pay any price to see him perform live. Put all this together and you have what? A man ready to spend some money!

Saying Elton John liked to buy things in the early days was like saying an alcoholic enjoys taking a drink, By September of 1988, he had so many possessions crowding his four-story English mansion that it was hard to get around. Needing to pay a few bills and get his home back in order, Sir Elton called up Sotheby’s and explained the problem. Would they help him have a “garage sale,” that’s what he really needed to know.

“His house was so crowded that we had to fight our way back to the bedroom,” said an anonymous Sotheby’s spokesperson in September of 1988, the year and month the garage sale was executed.

“I’ve always tried collecting with a sense of humor, and there are things that are ridiculous and even hideous,” said John at his Sotheby’s preview. When asked why he was having the sales John said, “basically I’ve run out of room in my house, it’s become an expensive warehouse. And I’m doing it because I’m changing direction. I’m going to do it all over again, this time ultra-modern.” The part of about doing it all over again was certainly correct, John filed for bankruptcy in 2002 before finally getting his life in order.

But circa 1988 you could be forgiven for thinking Elton John may have lost touch with reality, and what’s more, his fans came along for the ride! People were streaming into London’s Victoria and Albert museums for a personal view of everything going on sale like drug reps searching for the new clinic. On day one of the four-day extravaganza things got off to a roaring start when John’s blue-denim personal sofa cushion embroidered with “Madman Across The Water” went for $5,000 after bidding began at $170. A pair of boots worn in the rock opera Tommy went for $20,000 with John joking that he had almost given those away the previous month. “Quality wasn’t that good really, you know, movie prop stuff.”

His Wurlitzer jukebox, named “Captain Fantastic,” sold for $30,000, and a personalized license plate from one of his many cars went for $4,000. It’s hard to know who is crazier in this scenario, the hoarder or the crazed fans purchasing the hoarder’s wares. Sotheby’s expected the four-day event to generate somewhere around $4 million, but in the end Sir Elton’s collection took in just over $8 million.

So the next time a friend or family member starts talking about a garage sale, refer them to this story. In the world of garage sales, either go big or go home.

View My Website