It was a Tuesday night in West Hollywood, August 25, 1970, when a young British singer named Elton John took the stage at the Troubadour. By this point he had ditched his birth name, Reginald Kenneth Dwight, and gone full showbiz. He was ready for business. Ready to show the world what he could do.

Although it was not a Friday or Saturday, evenings when the crowds were frantic to get through the door, there was still a buzz in the air concerning the Englishman, his talent and promise having been broadcast clear across the Atlantic to everyone associated with the music business.

A chance to play America was such an incredible development that Elton brought a host of pals along for the ride. In addition to bassist Dee Murray and drummer Nigel Olsson, lyricist Bernie Taupin made the trip. Included as well were manager Ray Williams, who had discovered Elton and put him together with Bernie, a most fortuitous development, producer Steve Brown, graphic designer David Larkham, and his loyal roadie Bob Stacey, who had stuck with Elton through thick and thin. Years later, Elton John would laugh and say, “I never could manage anything properly. I always want more of everything!” Taupin would add, “Yes, we were very much a gang!”

Although his name was gaining traction in the music world, Elton John was only 23 years old when the airplane touched down in sunny California, and still very much unproven as a performer. “Some artists make great records, sing beautiful songs, but not everyone can be a performer. This guy can do it all, and he can connect with an audience,” said Ray Williams to a music writer just before the crew left for California.

The Tuesday gig was the first night of a six-night run at the Troubadour, six dates where he would play eight shows. To say Elton John was nervous would be an understatement, but that’s why he had all these men accompanying him, to pump him up, give him the confidence needed to make a lasting impression. And boy did he.

John Wasserman of the San Francisco Chronicle had this to say, “He had hardly opened his mouth when it was apparent that he was going to be a very, very big star.”

Robert Hilburn of the Los Angeles Times wrote, “Rock music, which has been going through a rather uneventful period lately, now has a new star.”

The shows that Elton John played that week at the Troubadour turbo-charged his career, altering forever the lives of Bernie Taupin and David Larkham, who believe it or not met their future wives during their stay in Los Angeles. The high cost of the trip, which exceeded $10,000 pounds and was a huge gamble, coast Williams his job (not to worry, he and Elton went straight to the top), and in the end Elton John saw the huge contrast between what was going on in Los Angeles compared to what was happening in London. The trip changed everything. There was no going back now – musically, professionally or personally.

