January 17, 1961

In a nationally televised speech from the Oval Office, President Dwight Eisenhower delivered his political farewell to the American people on this date. Remarkably, the speech was less than ten minutes from start to finish, but even now, after sixty-one years, its ramifications for our country are as clear as ever.

After serving as a Five Star Army General and the leading the Allied forces to victory during WWII, Eisenhower served as President for two terms. His standing among Americans for his service was unmatched by any politician, and for these reasons his speech was quite sobering, primary for the tone and subject matter. Rather than being nostalgic, President Eisenhower warned of the dangers associated with the Cold War, and a large, standing military. His cautions were deliberately aimed at those that would seek power and influence.

“We can no longer risk emergency improvisation of national defense and have been compelled to create a permanent armaments industry of vast proportions. This conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience. In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.”

As a nation, our military must always be fully funded and ready to defend any challenge, but the vast amount of treasure devoted to this endeavor must be watched carefully, judged for its value as well as its readiness, and finally and most important, it should serve the American people and not special interest.

