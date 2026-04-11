April 11, 1981

Forty-five years ago today, guitar-god Eddie Van Halen weds television heartthrob Valerie Bertinelli, tying the knot after an eight month, whirlwind romance. The press, as well as a multitude of fans, could not get enough of the story. Wild guitarist for one of the most successful bands in the world hitting it off with a television star that owned a squeaky clean image? All kinds of rumors were swirling, but for Eddie and Valerie it was a deep and truly personal love.

Their courtship started when Bertinelli’s brother drug her to a 1980 Van Halen concert in Shreveport, La., even though she less than excited about going. At the time, Bertinelli was more into Elton John than screaming guitars and stage antics, but as soon as the two stars saw one another backstage everything changed. Most definitely love at first sight.

Eventually, there was no separating them, even when Eddie’s bandmates tried to discourage their quickly deepening relationship. Eddie recalled in an interview later how he immediately recognized Bertinelli from her work on the hit series One Day at a Time.

“I’d seen her on the show and always thought she was beautiful. Then suddenly she turned up at one of our shows and man, I was amazed. I’m in the biggest band in the world and I’m actually very nervous just talking to her.”

Maybe that’s a good sign Eddie.

Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli in 1994

After tying the knot, both Eddie and Valerie led successful lives. Their only child, a son named Wolfgang, was born in 1991. Together for more than two decades, the pair divorced in 2007. Beyond infidelity, it was Eddie’s constant drug use that eventually fractured the relationship completely.

Being interviewed after Eddie Van Halen’s death in 2020, Bertinelli shared that she did not believe their marriage was a failure in the traditional sense.

“We were so young and there was so much pressure. I was twenty when we married, just beginning to know myself really. I just can’t think of all those happy times and think of failure, because I still have such a deep love for the man, even though he isn’t with us. And best of all, I have Wolfie.”

There is an old saying. “Before passing judgement on a person, walk a mile in their shoes.” That saying is very relevant in this love affair, wouldn’t you agree?

Rest in peace Eddie Van Halen, and Godspeed to Valerie Bertinelli.

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