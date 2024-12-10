December 10, 1901

The Nobel Prize prizes are awarded for the first time, in accordance with the generous wishes of Alfred Nobel; a Swedish chemist, engineer, and industrialist who was most famously known for his invention of dynamite. After Nobel’s his death in 1896, a reading of his will specified that there be five prizes created to honor "those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to Mankind."

Nobel Prizes are awarded in the fields of Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, and Peace (Nobel characterized the Peace Prize as "to the person who has done the most or best to advance fellowship among nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and the establishment and promotion of peace congresses"). The prize ceremonies take place annually in Stockholm, Sweden, with each recipient (known as a "laureate") receiving a gold medal, a diploma, and a monetary award. The monetary award for 2023 was approximately $1,000,000 US dollars.