Dylan "discovers" Charlie Daniels
Recording Nashville Skyline
In the late 60’s Charlie Daniels was still relatively new to Music City. Known as an extremely talented musician, Daniels found a friend and confidant in producer Bob Johnston. In 1969 the rebellious Bob Dylan was coming to Nashville to record his third Nashville album, the now legendary Nashville Skyline, which included Johnny Cash. The album would for…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ex Animo to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.