February 23, 1954

Polio inoculation of children begins on this date, when Dr. Jonas Salk uses the polio vaccine he created in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in a limited trial test. Nationwide inoculations and testing began two months later, and to the delight of the world the vaccine proved to be a smashing success.

Salk developed the first successful vaccine for polio while working for the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, which was founded with the help of President Franklin Roosevelt and later became known as the “March of Dimes”. Before Salk’s revolutionary discovery, polio averaged 15,000 cases of paralysis, and 1,900 deaths annually in the United States.

What is even more amazing is that Dr. Salk chose NOT to apply for a patent to maximize distribution of the vaccine. During an interview, journalist Edward Murrow asked Salk, “Who owns this patent sir?” Without hesitation Salk replied, "Well, the people I would say. There is no patent. Could you put a patent on the sun?"

Dr. Salk’s altruistic actions have made him a hero to millions and his remarkable life and accomplishment should be celebrated. The value of the patent for the polio vaccine has been estimated into the billions.

Dr. Jonas Salk was a real American hero!

