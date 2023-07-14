Dr Gorrie's Ice Machine
July 14, 1850
In the first public, U.S. display of a mechanical ice-making machine, Florida physician John Gorrie astonishes guests in his Apalachicola home with a full pail of ice. The occasion was meant to honor the French consul on Bastille Day, but instead sent Dr. Gorrie down in history. Gorrie began tinkering with compressor-coolers in the mid-1840…
