Jeffrey W Massey
12h

I neglected to mention that the song "Jolene" was inspired by a young Nashville bank teller during the first year of Dolly's marriage. Seems this young, very attractive redhead had taken a liking to Carl and word somehow got back to Dolly. After being assured that she was Carl's #1 Dolly decided to turn the situation into a song.

Kim DiGiacomo
3h

Believe it or not, I had no idea what Dolly's husband Carl looked like—wow, he sure was handsome! Now it’s clear who Jolene was. 😉 Great write-up! The “wishy-washy laundromat” part is hilarious; you're right, you can't make that up! 😂😂

1 reply by Jeffrey W Massey
