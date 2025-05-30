May 30, 1966

In a ceremony that did not include paparazzi, aspiring country music star Dolly Parton married Carl Thomas Dean, the owner of a Nashville road-paving business, making today their 59th wedding anniversary. While Dolly has been in the spotlight for most of her life, Dean is notoriously low-key and quiet. So how did it all happen?

Well, it seems that Dolly graduated from high school and immediately set out for Nashville with dreams of being a star. The day after she moved, Dolly was washing clothes at the Wishy Washy Laundromat (you can’t make that name up if you tried) when she bumped into a stranger. The young man was concerned that Dolly would get a sunburn while out and about, as her skin was so fair and her dress so revealing, and the stranger saw fit to tell her so while introducing himself. Dolly said that unlike most men, the stranger was looking at her in the eyes and was genuinely worried.

Immediately enchanted by the tall, good-looking stranger who seemed so worried about her creamy skin Dolly struck up a conversation. Dolly found herself “surprised and delighted” that he was looking at her while they chatted, rather than just her body, which was a “rare thing for me during that time,” says Dolly. “I was surprised, he seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about.”

Carl Thomas Dean passed away on March 3, 2025, and Dolly said jokingly that he never did learn how to sing.

