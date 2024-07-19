The “Dog Days of Summer” is a phrase I’ve been hearing all my life, always thinking it was some colloquial term used here in the United States. This period of each year is widely loathed, and characterized, at least here in the South, by a genteel sloth. Only lately have I learned that this phrase is not American at all, but dates to the Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans. The Dog Days even have a definite start and finish each year and are joined with the stars in the same manner as the seasons.

First, we begin with the constellation Canis Major, which is Latin for “Great Dog,” and find the star Sirius. Looking at the diagram above you will Sirius as the star right where the “neck” of the dog meets its body. The brightest star in that constellation, and the brightest star to be seen in the night sky, Sirius was long ago nicknamed the “Dog Star” by the ancients. Many people see Sirius at night and believe they are looking at the North Star, known as Polaris, but they are mistaken. Sirius is so bright, that under certain conditions this star can be seen during daylight hours.

In ancient Greece, Egypt, and Rome, it was believed that Sirius’s dawn rising in mid-to-late summer contributed to the extreme weather of the season. In other words, the “combined heat” of super-bright Sirius and our Sun was thought to be the cause of summer’s sweltering temperatures. The name “Sirius” even stems from the Ancient Greek seírios, meaning “scorching.”

The Dog Days of summer are typically from July 3 to August 11 each year and are usually the hottest time in the northern hemisphere. During this period Sirius rises and sets with the sun, and in ancient Egypt, Greece, and Rome it was believed that the combination of this bright star and the sun made the earth even hotter. Of course, today we known that the summer heat is caused by the Earth being tilted on its axis. During summer, the tilt of the Earth leans the northern hemisphere closing to the sun than it is in winter.