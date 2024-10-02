There is nothing that symbolizes the role of a physician more than the long white coat. Even in today’s less formal culture, where many physicians have adopted more casual dress, polls consistently show that patients prefer physicians wearing a white coat. According to the American Medical Association (AMA) the long white coat is a “symbol of professionalism, and the weight of responsibility placed upon a physician.”

So revered is the white coat, that most medical schools across our nation have a “white coat” ceremony for incoming medical students where they are issued a short version. Later, upon graduation, they are issued the traditional, long, white coat so familiar. Something akin to an aviator earning his/her wings.

One would think that a tradition so steeped in the medical community would have been around for quite some time, possibly since the beginning of medical history, at least in the scientific sense, but this is not the case. Before the late 1800’s doctors wore very solemn attire, typically black, which projected a serious, formal presence to the matter at hand. During this era the doctor arriving at your door could easily be confused with an undertaker, and in truth the two professions were viewed as occupying the same standing. Being a physician in the late 1800’s did not project the type of scientific achievement that it would come to hold in the 20th century, as medical degrees at that time were much easier to obtain, and medicinal elixirs and potions of all variety were commonplace. In many communities, midwives or those experienced with treated wounds and sickness acted as doctors.

Thomas Eakins’ painting “The Gross Clinic” 1875

The transition from dark, somber clothing to the crisp white of later days can be demonstrated best by two paintings, both by celebrated American painter Thomas Eakins. The first, entitled “The Gross Clinic”, was painted in 1875 and depicts a scene from the Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where Dr. Samuel Gross and his assistants – all dressed in black, formal attire – are performing an operation on a young man’s leg.

Around the time Eakins made this painting some revolutionary ideas were beginning to take hold in the medical community, primarily the link between illness and bacterial infection. Joseph Lister, a Scottish surgeon, and physician began research into the role bacteria and germs played in causing infection. He proved beyond any doubt that there was a link between the two and almost overnight, norms concerning cleanliness and the use of antiseptics began to change. On a side note, the common mouthwash Listerine antiseptic, was first manufactured in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1879 and was named for Joseph Lister. It was originally used to cleanse wounds and kill germs, even on surfaces.

Thomas Eakins’ painting “The Askew Clinic” 1889

During the 1880’s cleanliness in all forms became the rule of the day, and that shift to “clean” ushered in white clothing. To truly illustrate the change look closely at another painting done by Eakins, this one from 1889. Notice that every surgeon is wearing white, although the practice of covering the mouth to prevent transmission of germs had not taken hold.

By around 1910, the practice of doctors wearing white had been completely adopted and standardized. The long, white coat became the norm. It was also during this period that medical schools came under government jurisdiction, and the certification process for doctors and nurses became codified.