February 23, 1925

Howard Deering Johnson opens his first sit-down style restaurant in Quincey, Massachusetts, on his way to having the largest restaurant and lodging business in the U.S. After elementary school Johnson went to work in his father’s cigar making business. The elder Johnson died in 1923 leaving his son the business, but also deeply in debt. After finding a buyer for the cigar business, Johnson managed to make a deal to purchase a local soda fountain shop, learning that there was money to be made in ice cream. Johnson enhanced the quality of his ice cream by buying a recipe from a local pushcart vendor for $300. The recipe doubled the butterfat of the product and used only natural flavorings.

By 1928, Johnson was grossing $240,000 yearly from ice cream sales - that’s over $4.5 million today! Eventually, he added food to the menu, opening his own distinctive restaurant. By 1935 Johnson had teamed up with local businessman Reginald Sprague, the two men putting together the first modern restaurant franchise where the operator is allowed to use the name, menu, theme and likeness of a restaurant in exchange for a licensing fee. It was also during this period of expansion that Johnson came up with one of his best marketing ideas, utilizing bright orange roofs to attract the attention of motorists. Only a few years later, the two men added motels to the mix and during the 1960’s and 1970’s Howard Johnson’s Motor Lodge was the largest restaurant/lodging chain in the United States.

View My Website