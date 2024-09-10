September 10, 1993

The Fox television series The X-Files debuts on this date. The show starred David Duchovny (Fox Mulder) and Gillian Anderson (Dana Scully) as two FBI agents who work on special assignments concerning unexplained, paranormal phenomena. Mulder, a true believer, is counterbalanced during the show by Scully, who is a medical doctor and scientifically based skeptic. The X Files attracted a huge cult following and became a smash hit for Fox, as well as winning numerous awards and making both lead actors famous.

California native Chris Carter came up with the idea for the show. Tired of the comedies he had been working on for Walt Disney Pictures, Carter left Disney and took a job at Fox looking for more creative freedom. He wanted to create something for television that would dig deep into the American psyche. Carter read an article in the Los Angeles Times reporting that a staggering 3.7 million Americans believed in alien abduction, that UFOs were routinely visiting earth, and that the American government knew much more about alien life than what was being reported. Carter decided to create a television series that tapped into all these areas of distrust, while also being entertaining and accessible to a typical viewer. One of his inspirations was the 1970s television show The Night Stalker, which was a favorite series from his youth.

While David Duchovny was thought to be the star of the show by many, it was twenty-nine-year-old Gillian Anderson that received the highest critical praise. Anderson was the first actress to win an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Award in the same year, as well as the youngest actress to win a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series since Lindsay Wagner had won the award at the age of twenty-eight in 1977 for her role as The Bionic Woman.

And a final bit of irony. The famous echoing chords that came to define the show’s theme music were nothing but a fluke. Composer Mark Snow was trying to write the theme music one morning when he accidentally rested his elbow on his keyboard. The keyboard’s “echo function” happened to be on and the unique echo sounds began to play. Snow liked the resulting sound so much that he wrote the theme music around it. Sometimes, the greatest ideas just fall right in your lap.