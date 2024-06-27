I came across this poem the other day on Substack and it really struck a nerve. It captures the spirit of our country’s best qualities, the best qualities of all great people. Great men and women seem to be at their best when their backs are against the wall. Pushed into a singular focus - no matter what the subject of that focus may be - their thinking becomes clearer and the path straight. No time for indecision, no victory for the timid.

Thanks Franco for penning such a wonderful expression of determination. Hope everyone enjoys it as much as I did….