Ex Animo

Ex Animo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wes Gaylard's avatar
Wes Gaylard
5h

That toy is definitely the UA Elephant and a pre-incarnation of BIG AL. Also looks to be a Notre Dame leprechaun included. That 73 Sugar Bowl still hurts. Bama references in popular culture are not uncommon for sure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jeffrey W Massey
Wes Gaylard's avatar
Wes Gaylard
3hEdited

Bill,

The song you are referencing is State of My Union by The Long Ryders. On the album State of Our Union.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeffrey W Massey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture