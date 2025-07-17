As a graduate of the University of Alabama, the following story has always been a wonderful bit of trivia. Every bit on par with the 1970’s tribute by the band Steely Dan, who sung the following lines on “Deacon Blues”.

“They have a name for the winners in the world, and I want a name when I lose. They call Alabama the Crimson Tide, call me Deacon Blues.”

And for those not aware, the University’s mascot is a large elephant nicknamed Big Al.

In early 1975, the band Aerosmith were putting the final touches on their third album, what would become “Toys in the Attic”. Singer Steven Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry were both convinced that the band was on the verge of breaking big, and what’s more, so were the brass at Columbia Records. In those days, album covers were more than mere packaging, they were art form, an extension of the band’s identity. Andy Warhol had come up with the iconic “Sticky Fingers” album cover for the Rolling Stones, complete with a working zipper on the front, and Hipgnosis, led by graphic designer Storm Thorgerson, had produced the now famous cover for “Dark Side of the Moon.” So, to reach the big leagues, Tyler and Perry knew they needed a great album cover.

So they turned to Ernie Cefalu and Pacific Eye and Ear, a graphic design studio located in Los Angeles who had already done album covers for Alice Cooper and Black Sabbath. During the band’s initial meeting with Cefalu, the working title for the album was Teddy Bear's Funeral but by their next meeting two days later it had become Toys in the Attic. The inspiration was a saying Steven Tyler had always heard from his father, “When a man grows up, he puts the toys in the attic.”

Both Tyler and Perry felt the band was growing up, coming into its own, and it was this maturity they wanted to show. Giving Cefalu their ideas, nothing but a loose concept and framework, he then brought in illustrator Ingrid Haenke, who took the ideas and committed them to paper.

So, what does all this have to do with the University’s mascot Big Al? Turns out that Haenke’s sister had gone to college at the University of Alabama, a team long associated with the pachyderm. Tagged the “Red Elephants” by famous sportswriter Everett Strupper during their 1930 season, Wallace Wade’s team went through their schedule undefeated and untied, then won the Rose Bowl by defeating Washington State 24-0. Seems that Haenke’s love for the Tide evolved into her producing a stuffed elephant to add to the mix of attic toys.

By taking a close look at the bottom of the album cover, you can clearly see the elephant sporting a crimson sweater with the bright, white “A” on the front, looking for all practical purposes like today’s University of Alabama mascot.

Here is the dilemma. The University of Alabama’s “Big Al” mascot wasn’t introduced officially until 1980, and the design is contributed to a former student? Before the internet this was not even an issue, but after you’ve seen the proof what do you think?

