A 1970 photograph of Dennis Wilson, drummer for the legendary rock band The Beach Boys, sitting atop a classic 1955 Chevrolet. For auto enthusiast of the era, the ’55 Chevy symbolized the vintage American muscle car, and the rebellious spirit of the early 1970’s. The image was shot by photographer John Hamilton as part of a rock ‘n roll pictorial, his emphasis being southern Californian and the lifestyles of musicians, actors, and actresses. Many of Wilson’s friends that the photo was the complete epitome of Dennis Wilson during this part of his life.

The inside of the album Pacific Ocean Blue

Often seen as the most mysterious member of The Beach Boys, Wilson was the only member of the band who was an avid surfer and was known for his love of cars. At the time this photo was taken, The Beach Boys were still drawing large crowds based on the popularity of their old hits, but Wilson’s life was beginning to transition, as his creative energies were being thrown into a project that would result in the 1977 album Pacific Ocean Blue, which stands today as Wilson’s greatest achievement. More than a fabulous album, Pacific Ocean Blue that takes you on a trip from the first song to the last. My favorites are “Pacific Ocean Blues,” “Farewell My Friend,” and “Thoughts of You”.

Isn’t music such a great thing….

