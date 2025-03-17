I would guess most people are at least passingly familiar with the 1972 movie Deliverance, a commercial and critically acclaimed film that straddles the dual genres of horror and drama. Based on the book of the same name written by celebrated Southern author James Dickey, Deliverance tells the story of four men from Atlanta planning to spend a long weekend paddling a stretch of wild Appalachian river that will soon be lost to time. A dam has been built on the fictional Cahulawassee River, and the entire river valley will soon be a lake.

The book in particular shares deep themes such as man fighting nature, and the inherent danger of two societies clashing, especially when they share completely different values. One man’s adventure is looked upon by another as foolishness and stupidity, while a society void of moral structure will soon descend into madness of one kind or another.

When the tale of four Atlanta businessmen paddling a lonely stretch of river hit the silver screen your correspondent writing today was in the first grade. Still, years later, I remember well how adults would be discussing the movie from a distant room, voices falling to a whisper once I began to approach. “Squeal like a pig,” was batted around by the older guys at school, some kind of esoteric slogan that only the “cool people” understood.

James Dickey talking with actor Burt Reynolds during the shooting of Deliverance.

While Deliverance was indeed popular, it made over $80 million on a $2 million dollar budget, it was also a story that was tough on the national psyche. James Dickey’s story brought the country face-to-face with the reality that not everyone in our great land was successful and living in the suburbs. Shot on locations in the Appalachian backwaters of Georgia and South Carolina, the novel and by extension the movie, delved into a reality that was taboo and beyond belief. As one critic said about Deliverance, “the love scene in the movie isn’t about love.”

None of this was helped by the fact that author James Dickey, a natural-born liar if ever there was one, told director John Boorman that “every word of my book is true.” This kind of hyperbole was spread far and wide by Dickey, who also told Boorman he had been an Air Force fighter pilot. Unbelievably, the author’s own son set the record straight, confiding to Boorman that the elder Dickey had served as a radio operator.

Not all the film was painted with dark elements and undertones, and that brings us to the surprising backstory of “Dueling Banjos,” a piece of music that went on to become as famous as the book or the movie. In a scene near the beginning of the film, a young mountain boy, played by local resident Billy Redden (who didn’t even play the banjo, the scene is all “slight of hand”) is sitting on the porch of a beaten-up old house holding a banjo. One of the four men come to ride the river, a character named Drew who is played by Ronny Cox, has strapped on his guitar, and has started picking a tune. Walking towards the mountain boy, the two musicians begin exchanging licks and the raucous music that follows is called “Dueling Banjos,” a particularly tasty instrumental that quickly shot to the top of the American music charts.

Arthur “Guitar Boogie” Smith and his band during the 1960’s

The magical music was performed by Eric Weissberg and Steve Mandel, going on to become one of the few instrumental records in history to be certified Gold. Topping out at #1 on the Cash Box Magazine Best Sellers list and then reaching #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, “Dueling Banjos” reach rarefied heights in popularity, but that is also when the trouble began.

“Dueling Banjos” was originally a bluegrass composition recorded by Arthur “Guitar Boogie” Smith back in 1954. Smith composed the song as a banjo instrumental and called it “Feudin’ Banjos.” The song’s use in the movie Deliverance was never authorized, and when it spread like wildfire on commercial radio around the country Smith filed a lawsuit. Apparently, the producers of the movie never bothered to research this obscure piece of bluegrass music, just taking for granted that it existed in the public domain or that its creators were dead. This was hardly the case, and Smith sued the filmmakers for not being acknowledged as the original composer.

Now before you think Arthur Smith was some kind of hick, let me give you some background. Smith was born in South Carolina and worked briefly as a textile worker before devoting all his efforts towards his dream of entering the music business. Smith eventually moved to Charlotte, North Carolina and became a very celebrated instrumental composer. One of his early hits was the instrumental “Guitar Boogie,” which he wrote and recorded in 1945. The song was a smash hit, going Gold while selling over three million copies. Soon after, Arthur “Guitar Boogie” Smith launched the first syndicated country music show in the U.S. called the “Arthur Smith Show,” which highlight both country and bluegrass favorites.

After decades of experience in and around the music business, Arthur Smith was well versed on copyright law when he filed his lawsuit against Warner Brothers and the makers of Deliverance. The case was so strong, that the lawsuit was eventually settled out of court, with Arthur Smith receiving not only songwriting credit but also full royalties for the song’s use. The lawsuit Smith filed was considered a landmark case for copyright infringement and paved the way for many musicians and composers to seek damages from previous examples of wrongdoing.

According to director John Boorman, both James Dickey and Burt Reynolds tried to “out badass” each other during the movie’s filming, but I’m not sure either man had anything on Arthur “Guitar Boogie” Smith.

