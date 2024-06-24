One hundred and fifty-nine years-ago today, Cherokee Chief and Confederate General Stand Watie, also known by his Indian name Degataga, meaning “Standing Firm”, surrendered to the Union troops. Stand Watie was the last Confederate General to quit fighting.

Born on December 12, 1806 in Rome, GA Watie lead an incredible life. Watie was sent to a local mission school at the age of twelve, where he learned to speak and write English. During the early 1830’s he became the leader of Cherokees that favored reconciliation with the U.S. Government rather than conflict. In 1835, under the threat of Indian removal without compensation and increasing harassment from local state militias, Watie and three other tribal leaders helped to negotiate the Treaty of New Echota, which confirmed Cherokee relocation to Indian Territory, now Oklahoma. During the Civil War, Stand Watie supported the Confederacy, commanding Indian forces known as the Cherokee Mounted Rifles in the Trans-Mississippi Theater. Originally appointed Colonel, he was promoted to Brigadier General by Jefferson Davis due to the effective nature of his raids up and down the Mississippi valley.

After the Civil War, Watie went to Washington, D.C., to make peace and became a major representative of the southern Cherokee. He settled in the Indian Territory as a planter and businessman, obtaining great wealth. The photo of Stand Watie was taken in Washington, D.C., in 1867.