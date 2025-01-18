January 18, 1990

Thirty-five-years-ago today, Washington D.C. mayor Marion Barry is filmed by the FBI smoking crack with his girlfriend Hazel “Rasheeda” Moore at the Vista International Hotel in downtown Washington D.C., in what would become the darkest hour for our nation’s capital. Barry was arrested minutes later, and it would prove to be Rasheeda Moore that set him up to evade her own prison sentence. As Hunter Biden has clearly shown, there is no honor among crack smokers.

After a six-month stint in federal prison, Barry (the self-proclaimed "Mayor for Life" who vowed he was “above the law” and served from 1979 to 1991) returned briefly to private life. Then, in 1994, Marion Barry was once again elected by city residents to another four-year term as mayor.

That’s right, far from disgraced and shunned into exile, the crack-smoking Barry was re-elected by a city broken by drug abuse, crime, and corruption.

Perhaps Stephen Budiansky summed the entire sordid affair up best with his February 5, 1990 article in U.S. News & World Report.

“If it was Marion Barry's arrogance that finally landed him in handcuffs, it should not be forgotten that it was arrogance that landed him in the District of Columbia mayor's office in the first place. And therein lies a very basic ailment of politics. Only the supremely self-assured need apply. The same boundless belief in oneself that makes a person commit the unnatural act of running for office leads him to believe, once elected, that he is exempt from the natural rules of fate. How could Barry have believed he could go on for years defying the odds? Simple: That's what he did for a living. That's what all politicians do for a living.”

Well said Mr. Budiansky, very well said…