August 3, 1975

The New Orleans Superdome opens for business on this date, a structure so well-known it transcends sports. After hurricane Katrina in 2005 the building was even infamous for a time, its lonely image, standing in a sea of dirty water, the new poster child for modern ineptitude.

But, in fairness, it did not begin that way. Here’s the story of how the 8th Wonder of the World became a Louisiana landmark.

With a final price tag of $165 million, the Superdome was the pinnacle of the domed stadium craze of the 1970’s. Built to house the New Orleans Saints, the Superdome has played host to eight Super Bowls, five NCAA Men’s Basketball Championships, and the Sugar Bowl since 1975. It’s steel frame has a diameter of 680 feet and covers thirteen acres, making it the largest fixed domed structure in the world.

In 2019 the City of New Orleans announced a $450 million improvement package for the Superdome in an effort to keep the Saints in New Orleans through the 2055 season. Interestingly, $46 million of the package is federal money that was authorized by Congress during the Coronavirus Relief Stimulus. Wonder what Elon Musk had to say about that?

A photograph of David Dixon (second from right) standing with a group of New Orleans leaders on the site of the Superdome just after the property was purchased.

It all started during 1961, when local businessman David Dixon began an effort to attract a professional football franchise to New Orleans. Dixon was a native of the Crescent City, a graduate of Tulane University, and a fervent believer in the economics of football. Dixon envisioned the revenue that came from hosting the Sugar Bowl happening throughout the year with a professional football franchise. His sales pitch was consistent, telling everyone he knew to imagine the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, or Baltimore Colts coming to town for a football game. Or maybe all three in a single season! That really got the football crazed city of New Orleans excited.

Not only was Dixon enthusiastic, the man capable. Having recently sold a lucrative lumber and plywood business, he had the kind of resources to open doors at the highest levels of state government, as well as get the attention of key business leaders. After tremendous effort, he brought together enough clout to convince NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle to host an exhibition game at Tulane Stadium, which at the time was the site of the Sugar Bowl, one of college football’s classic postseason matchups.

Once given the okay, Dixon arranged a double header for the exhibition, game one between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions, and game two the Chicago Bears taking on the Baltimore Colts. It was a dream come true for Dixon, and with 50,000 screaming fans showing up for the event he looked like a genius. Then, in a scene right out of a horror movie, the heavy afternoon thunderstorms rolled in, flooding the stadium and delaying the start of the second game. Dixon was informed by Rozelle that expanding into New Orleans would require nothing less than a domed stadium.

David Dixon, who was described by his son Frank as the “eternal optimist,” went to straight to work. “He could sell anything,” said Mary Dixon in a later interview, and this seems to be true. First, he won the support of Governor John McKeithen, who had taken office in 1964 and was a man that liked to think large. Almost immediately, the pair decided to make an official visit to the Astrodome in Houston, Texas, to get an idea what all the fuss was about. You know, check out the competition.

David Dixon standing with his mother, and behind them a portrait of his father Frank Dixon.

Knowing that all Texans believed the motto “Everything is bigger in Texas” to be divinely inspired, the governor went straight for the jugular. When asked by a local reporter what he thought he said calmly, “I like this place, but it’s kind of small. We’re going to build one much bigger.”

As you can imagine, Texans were somewhat pissed about the comment, some even laughed, but the folks in Louisiana ate it up. Superdome fever, which wasn’t even a word or phrase at this point, was taking hold across the state and on November 8, 1966, only seven days after the Pete Rozelle and the NFL officially awarded New Orleans a football franchise, a bond issue was passed for construction of the new stadium. What Dixon and his supporters needed now was a team to make their dream a reality.

The structure was initially conceptualized to be a multi-functional stadium built to accommodate football, basketball, and baseball, with architect Nathaniel “Buster” Curtis, Jr., chosen to lead the project. Curtis was a partner in the New Orleans firm Curtis and Davis, and his father had co-founded the architecture school at Tulane University. Blount International, from Montgomery, Alabama, was hired to oversee construction.

At this point I think it would do the reader well to try and move back mentally about fifty years. Some of you reading this weren’t even born, but in late 1960 this was “big doings” as we say down South. A man was standing on the moon in 1969 and now anything was possible. But the undertaking was enormous, and what these two firms were now contracted to build was nothing less than the largest indoor arena in the world. What Governor McKeithen said in Texas was not hyperbole, it was a project set to break ground.

Now comes the fun part. If you know anything about the politics of Louisiana, and the name Huey Long might come to mind, you know corruption is not only rampant, it is a way of life. Getting something accomplished in Louisiana is more art than science, and the construction of the Louisiana Superdome was no different. You can read a thousand articles and each one of them will point to another wheel that head to be greased, another kickback that had to be made.

Initially, completion of the Superdome was set to coincide with the 1972 NFL season, and the final projected cost was $46 million. Instead, due to politics, and delays related to lawsuits, the Superdome was not completed until August 1975, three years behind schedule and seven months after Super Bowl IX was scheduled to be played in the Superdome. Instead, the Super Bowl was played in Tulane Stadium during January 1975, under cold and rainy conditions and a very disgruntled group of NFL brass.

Factoring in inflation, delays, and the increased costs associated with the 1973 Oil Embargo, the final price tag skyrocketed to $165 million. This sad state of affairs brought an official investigation by two state lawmakers, John Schwegmann and Edward Brady, Jr., who claimed that the stadium bond issue was ill advised and should have been subject to a statewide vote. Although their efforts failed, David Dixon resigned his position as board member and eventually relinquished his stake in the New Orleans Saints just to bring the controversy to an end.

No matter, the grand opening of the Superdome was an incredible affair, and David Dixon went on to found the United States Football League (USFL) during the 1980’s while remaining instrumental in the affairs of his home city until his death in 2010. And 50 years later, his dream is still the considered by many to be the “8th Wonder of the World”.

