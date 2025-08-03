Ex Animo

Ex Animo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
6h

I think Alabama and penn state played in the first sugar bowl in the super dome on Jan 1, 1976. Alabama won breaking a long losing streak in bowl games. My parents went to the game. I went to the Jan 1, 1978 sugar bowl between Alabama and Ohio state. Our family and the team stayed at the Hyatt regency - which connects to the super dome.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jeffrey W Massey and others
Kim DiGiacomo's avatar
Kim DiGiacomo
6hEdited

Here I go again, first one to comment on your musings. Sitting in the vehicle waiting on my hubby to finish up and I'm endlessly scrolling when a notification shows up and there you were.

I love these shorts you write! they are

beautifully written. Dixon’s dream calls to mind Canada’s own architectural soul Habitat 67, the Toronto New City Hall, even Vancouver’s Woodward’s redevelopment. Structures that weren’t just built, but imagined with people in mind. Like Dixon, they dared to blend design with dignity. A vision worth building on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jeffrey W Massey
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeffrey W Massey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture