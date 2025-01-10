January 10, 2016

It has been nine years since the greatest fusion of rock ‘n roll and art ever witnessed boarded that final flight with Major Tom for home. During the interim countless words have been composed to try and relate the awe and wonder that was the ONE and ONLY David Bowie.

His death, only two days prior to his 69th birthday, was the result of liver cancer, and in keeping with so many great things about the man, he kept the secret so well hidden that few even knew he was ill. Such privacy amidst such fame? There is a lesson in there somewhere.

In a world of plastic people and one-hit-wonders David Bowie was the true exception, constantly re-inventing both himself and his music. Whether or not you liked what he was doing is irrelevant, because he did it well and he never stopped.

Born David Robert Jones in London, he formed his first band in 1962 at the age of 15 and never looked back. His last album, called Blackstar, was released only two months before his death, bringing his album total to 26 studio albums and 9 nine live albums. In there somewhere are a hundred or more singles for good measure. What’s more impressive, he is one of those rare acts that remained relevant for the majority of his professional life.

As an actor he starred in Labyrinth and made the short list for Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings, while appearing in at least 14 other films. His sculpture and paintings are collectors’ items around the world, and while the cynic may dismiss these works as nothing more than rabid fans wanting a part of the man, take a look at Warhol’s career before you start throwing darts. Funny, but those two didn’t get along so well during their one and only meeting.

As a smalltown boy from Alabama I was first introduced to the real David Bowie by accident, a scorching cover of “Ziggy Stardust” from a band called The Shady Politicians while in college. Naturally, I was familiar with all the pop stuff from the radio, but this song had some grit. All these years later Spotify still spits out “Ziggy” and “All the Young Dudes” on a regular basis.

We all miss you Major Tom, goodnight from Ground Control…..